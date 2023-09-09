How To Print Documents And Pictures From Your Android Phone

Printing something out can sometimes be a hassle if, say, you check your phone and find an email with an important document attached but don't have access to your computer (and connected printer). The same is true if you find an image you want to print out while using a social media app, but don't want to go through the rigamarole of transferring the file or sharing the link to your computer.

However, you don't actually need your computer to print out documents, images, and other files you have saved to your Android phone. You can print them right from the phone instead — so long as you know what steps to take.

It doesn't require a USB connection either. If your Android phone and the printer are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, you can print everything out wirelessly. Though if the printer doesn't have a wireless connection feature, or is otherwise not connected to the network, you'll probably want to go the USB cable route anyway.