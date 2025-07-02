12 Must-Have Tablet Gadgets In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tablets bring a lot of versatility to our lives. They're bigger and more powerful than smartphones that slide into our pockets (unless you're rocking the tri-fold Huawei Mate XT), but not quite as bulky as our laptops and PCs. We use them for everything — from sketching digital art and following recipes mid-stir, to catching up on the latest TV episode on Netflix (or whatever streaming app is trending this week). With so many ways to use them, it only makes sense to upgrade the experience with the right gear and accessories that match your lifestyle.

Whether you're propping it up for hands-free viewing, typing away with a foldable Bluetooth keyboard, boosting your storage with an SSD, or gearing up for some serious gaming with a slick controller, we've got you covered. Read on for our curated list of tablet gadgets, all compatible with Android, Kindle, and the Apple iPad series.