12 Must-Have Tablet Gadgets In 2025
Tablets bring a lot of versatility to our lives. They're bigger and more powerful than smartphones that slide into our pockets (unless you're rocking the tri-fold Huawei Mate XT), but not quite as bulky as our laptops and PCs. We use them for everything — from sketching digital art and following recipes mid-stir, to catching up on the latest TV episode on Netflix (or whatever streaming app is trending this week). With so many ways to use them, it only makes sense to upgrade the experience with the right gear and accessories that match your lifestyle.
Whether you're propping it up for hands-free viewing, typing away with a foldable Bluetooth keyboard, boosting your storage with an SSD, or gearing up for some serious gaming with a slick controller, we've got you covered. Read on for our curated list of tablet gadgets, all compatible with Android, Kindle, and the Apple iPad series.
Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder
If you've never had to balance your tablet on a stack of books or whatever else you could find just to get a decent viewing angle, consider yourself lucky. Most tablet covers and stands only give you one stiff angle to work with — not great when you're multitasking, moving around, or just want to use your tablet while lying back without being glued to your desk. That's where the Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder comes in. It's ultra-flexible, works with tons of different tablets, and is made to free you from the rigid limits of fixed viewing angles.
The Gooseneck Tablet Holder is compatible with all sorts of tablets or smartphones between 4.7 and 10.5 inches. That includes the Apple iPad Mini, Pro, Air, iPhone, Kindles, Galaxy Tabs, and phones. You can clamp it onto pretty much any solid surface — your bed frame, kitchen counter, or desk—and then twist and turn it however you like. It supports full rotation, so you can switch between landscape and portrait without a fuss. If you want to bring convenience into your tablet usage, getting the Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder from Amazon for $28.99 is a no-brainer.
Saiji Kindle Pillow Stand
Being able to kick back in bed and read your Kindle hands-free is the ultimate lazy-day goal. But what if you could level up that cozy dream with a soft pillow that doubles as a tablet stand? Enter the Saiji Kindle Pillow Stand — the perfect mix of comfort and convenience. It's compatible with devices from 4.7 to 15.6 inches, making it your go-to chill-out companion.
Saiji's Pillow Stand includes a dual-axis arm with a microbead cushion that is fully adjustable with a user-friendly design that prioritizes comfort and ease of use. The curved crescent-shaped pillow is ergonomically designed to add extra comfort, especially for pregnant women, by easing abdominal pressure. You can pair this pillow stand with a wide range of devices — everything from the Kindle Colorsoft, Paperwhite, and Fire HD series to iPad models like the Mini, Air, and Pro 11. It even supports the latest smartphones like the iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy devices, and more. The microbead pillow is filled with eco-friendly, food-grade EPS foam particles, free from toxic substances, and incredibly soft to the touch. It's also easy to clean, thanks to the detachable tablet holder arm that lets you wash the cushion without any hassle. This pillow stand comes in three chill colors — gray, green, and pink — and you can grab it on Amazon. Once you've got your perfect Kindle setup, why not get even more out of your Kindle Paperwhite with these handy tips?
OWC Envoy Pro Elektron Portable SSD
Tablets can be incredibly useful for power users — and if you've got a heavy-duty tablet like the iPad Pro, Microsoft Surface Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, or Lenovo Tab Extreme, you're basically carrying a compact PC, so the possibilities for work and play are endless. If you're handling large files or constantly transferring data between devices, a durable SSD can seriously level up your workflow. Not only does it give you a big boost in storage, but it also keeps you from being boxed in by your tablet's built-in limitations.
The OWC Envoy Pro Elektron Portable SSD is a top pick for tablet users thanks to its blazing-fast data transfer speeds, rugged build, pocket-friendly size, and universal USB-C compatibility. Whether you're on a Mac, PC, Chromebook, Android tablet, or iPad Pro, it's pure plug-and-play — no headaches. Powered by NVMe technology, it delivers standout performance at around 1,000MB/s, which seriously boosts productivity. If you're after even more speed, check out our list of the fastest portable SSDs. Its tough aluminum frame means it's built to survive — waterproof, dust-proof, and even crushproof (though maybe don't try that last one for fun). You can grab the OWC Envoy Pro Elektron in five storage sizes, from 240GB up to a massive 4TB, starting at around $100.
Satechi Aluminum Desktop Stand
If you're someone who enjoys working from the comfort of your desk and frequently uses an iPad, you'll appreciate a solid desktop stand that gets the job done while adding a touch of style to your workspace. The Satechi Aluminum Desktop Stand is as classy as a tablet mount can get. It's fully adjustable and compatible with all major iPad models such as the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Mini, and all iPhone XR to iPhone 16 series. Whether you're hopping on a FaceTime call, following along with a workout video, or just binging your favourite show hands-free, this stand makes your daily routine way more convenient and comfortable.
Thanks to the rubberized grip pads, the Satechi Aluminum Desktop Stand provides the right amount of cushioning to keep your device safe from scratches while holding it securely in place within its aluminum frame. The adjustable 180-degree mount and 135-degree base hinges let you easily shift your device between portrait and landscape modes, always landing the perfect height and angle.
Emergency Crank 4000mAh Power Bank
Multifunctional gadgets are always a smart buy — you never know when you'll need them. The RunningSnail Emergency Crank Weather Radio is a seriously cool tool to have on hand, especially if you want to be ready for anything from hurricanes and wildfires to tornadoes and power outages. But it's not just for emergencies — it's great for camping trips, outdoor treks, fishing days, or even just hanging out off the grid. And if you're looking for new camping gear to level up your next outdoor adventure, you'll love our curated list of useful camping gadgets that you can use year-round.
The Emergency Crank packs a punch: It's a weather radio (AM/FM/NOAA) with real-time updates from seven weather stations, a robust 4000mAh solar- and hand-crank-powered bank that keeps all your devices charged (yes, tablets included), a 1W 3-mode flashlight, a motion-sensor reading lamp, and even an SOS alarm. Its off-the-grid charging power makes it a clutch gadget for keeping your tablet running whether you're stuck in a storm or out exploring. If you're just looking for an emergency weather radio for home use, we've got some great options for you right here. Users rave about its durability, long-lasting battery, and how it actually lives up to everything it promises — earning it tons of glowing reviews. You can grab the RunningSnail 5-in-1 adventure and emergency sidekick on Amazon for around $45.
SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe with Lightning and USB-C Connectors
Let's be honest — external storage is a must-have for tablet power users who want to squeeze every ounce of utility from their device and avoid reaching for a PC unless absolutely necessary. A handy flash drive like the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe can totally change the game, making it way easier to work, transfer files, or even ditch your laptop altogether. It also doubles as a reliable backup option, which is always a smart move. While both SSDs and flash drives are capable storage mediums, they serve different use cases — SSDs are built for speed and heavy-duty performance, while flash drives shine when it comes to portability and quick, everyday file transfers. If you prefer SSDs instead, check out this roundup of the fastest portable SSDs you can buy.
The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is a great option if you're after a nifty flash drive that can work across multiple devices — laptops, tablets, and smartphones alike. Thanks to its dual USB-C and Lightning connectors, it's good to go with pretty much anything: Type-C Android phones, iPhone 14 and older, iPad Pro, Macs, and Type-C laptops. The all-metal body doesn't just look sleek — it's built to last. Want to keep your files on lockdown? Just hook it up to the iXpand Drive app and password-protect your stuff to keep it safe from prying eyes. The 2-in-1 SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe comes in three storage sizes, with prices starting around $32.
Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Touchpad
On-screen keyboards are fine — until they're not. On tablets, they hog the entire screen, and if you're typing anything more than a quick Google search, it gets annoying fast. This is where foldable Bluetooth keyboards come into the mix, with the Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard being a fantastic option.
This thing is slick. It has great tactile feedback, a built-in trackpad for smooth tablet control, and even a stand to prop up your phone. It sports a 3-piece foldable design that opens into a full-size keyboard and folds down into a super compact square — yep, pocket-size. It's rechargeable with up to 48 hours of work time and takes just 2 to 3 hours to juice back up. The scissor-switch keys feel satisfying to type on, giving you that laptop vibe without the laptop weight. All that, and it'll only run you about $32 on Amazon.
Alternatively, the Geyes keyboard is a great option. It folds into a slim rectangle and brings a bit more polish with its sleek aluminum alloy build. It also has a kickstand, dual-device Bluetooth switching, and a 40-hour battery life. If you're after something that feels a bit more premium, this one will work great for you. It costs almost the same as the Samsers model, retailing for $34 on Amazon. Both devices are compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows, while the Geyes keyboard also works with macOS in addition to the usual trio.
Huion Keydial Mini Bluetooth Programmable Keypad with Dial
Tapping on your tablet screen dozens of times just to zoom, undo, or tweak a brush preset is never fun. It's unproductive and repetitive, a small effort that quickly becomes irritating. If you're doing creative work (drawing, sketching) on your graphic tablet, you'll enjoy a smarter way of working that speeds up your process by eliminating redundancy. Meet the Huion Keydial mini — your compact, one-handed shortcut wizard designed to make your tablet experience smoother, faster, and way more fun.
If you're new to shortcut keypads, they're basically compact keyboards that let you program custom shortcuts so you can fly through tasks without digging through menus. The Huion Keydial mini works with Windows, MacBook, Surface Pro, and most graphic tablets, making it super versatile. It comes with 18 programmable keys you can set to do everything from changing brush sizes to flipping through color palettes, all with a single tap. It's compatible with major creative apps like Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, PaintTool SAI, Autodesk SketchBook, and more. If you're a creative pro ready to speed things up and actually enjoy your workflow, the Huion Keydial mini is definitely worth checking out — it's up on Amazon for around $55.
Aureday Adjustable Tripod Stand
Tripod stands are surprisingly handy — they hold their own (literally), don't need to be clipped onto anything, and if built well, can easily support heavier devices like tablets or cameras. A tablet tripod like the Aureday Adjustable Tripod Stand lets you take video calls completely hands-free, making it perfect for work meetings — no more awkward angles or balancing your tablet on a stack of books. And if you're a musician, you'll appreciate how easy it is to read sheet music during practice or performances. It's also a great kitchen companion for following recipes without getting your tablet messy.
The Aureday Tripod Stand extends from 16 inches all the way up to 67 inches and supports devices ranging from 4.7 to 12.9 inches, covering most iPads and a wide range of Android tablets; you can also use it with smartphones. Its sturdy build keeps your device stable — one user even noted that they intentionally bumped into it to test its balance, and it didn't topple over. The flexible gooseneck with 360-degree rotation makes it easy to adjust your tablet to the perfect angle, whether you're filming, streaming, or video calling. Plus, it comes with a wireless remote shutter, so you can snap photos or start recording without touching your device. At just $19.99 on Amazon, it's easily one of the best value-for-money picks in this lineup.
Lamicall Tablet Pillow Holder Stand
Nothing beats the comfort of using your tablet or phone hands-free while you're cozied up in bed or lounging on the sofa. And if you've got a pillow holder stand for your tablet? That's next-level convenience. The Lamicall Tablet Pillow Holder Stand is a super soft wedge that holds your device comfortably on your lap, desk, or even in bed. With a solid 4.6-star rating on Amazon, it's a smart upgrade — no more stacking books just to prop up your screen.
While it doesn't offer full adjustability like some of the other stands on this list, it does provide four viewing angles using built-in grooves that also help prevent your device from slipping. It supports tablets and smartphones between 4 and 13 inches, and even comes with a handy side pocket for little extras. It's available in five color options and priced at around $25, making it both functional and fun to match with your space.
Keemika USB Digital Microscope
There's a whole microscopic world that's hidden away from our eyesight, keeping its wonders out of view to the naked eye. If you think a professional-grade microscope is the only way to experience this tiny universe, Keemika's handheld USB Digital Microscope is here to prove otherwise — bringing you a pocket-sized microscopic adventure that's both educational and fun. It seamlessly connects to both iOS and Android devices — tablets as well as smartphones — and offers a magnification range of 50x to 1600x.
The 2MP digital microscope is super easy to use — just plug it into your device, fire up the companion app, and start exploring. You can examine all kinds of things: insects, coins, electronic chips, skin, jewelry — you name it. You can even take photos using the device, but at high magnification, keeping the camera steady is a real struggle. The Keemika USB Digital Microscope makes a great gift for curious minds — kids and adults alike — and you can grab yours on Amazon for just $22.
8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller
For gamers who aren't tied down by platforms, the 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller is your ultimate tag-team partner. Whether you're gaming on your Android tablet or an Apple iPad, this controller helps you tap into a serious competitive edge. With Hall Effect joysticks, back buttons, custom profile switching, and a grippy, comfortable design, the 8Bitdo Pro 2 proves you don't need to splurge on a high-end controller to level up your gameplay. Even our in-house review had plenty of praise for the 8BitDo Pro 2 controller.
The 8Bitdo Pro 2 is officially supported on iOS, iPadOS, Apple tvOS, macOS, Android, PC, and even Nintendo Switch. Reviewers recommend the 8Bitdo Pro 2 thanks to its premium build quality and the performance of the D-Pad and analog sticks, saying it goes toe-to-toe with official controllers. The battery life holds up well during those extra-long gaming marathons, and while it's not rechargeable, you can easily swap out batteries — no screwdriver required.
The 8BitDo Ultimate Software is now available on PC, Android, and iOS, giving you plenty of room to tweak your setup no matter where you play. At $49.99 on Amazon, the 8Bitdo Pro 2 is easily one of the best third-party controllers out there.