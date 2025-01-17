5 Kindle Paperwhite Tips & Tricks New Users Will Want To Know

There's no denying it: since its arrival in 2007, the Kindle has changed how millions read around the world. The Kindle made it possible for readers to take hundreds of books with them wherever they went on a device that was often smaller and lighter than the average book. While many still swear by physical books, for those who prefer digital books, the Kindle has been a dream. With the release of the Paperwhite in 2012, things just got better. It featured a front-lit display and was much faster than previous versions of the device. Since its release, the Paperwhite has become a mainstay in the Kindle lineup and a favorite of bibliophiles the world over.

Whether you've just taken your new Kindle Paperwhite out of the box or have spent a few weeks with it, along with making sure you have all of the accessories you need, you likely want to get to know the ins and outs of this powerful reading device as soon as possible. As a new user, it may not be obvious that this device comes packed with lots of features designed to help you get the most out of every turn of the page and passage you read. While it's easy enough to pick up a Kindle and start reading a book, using these tips and tricks can make your experience with the device even better.