Baseus Bowie 30 Max Review: Premium ANC Headphones With A Competitive Price

It's easy to get headphones wrong, especially if you're on a budget. You could find the most extravagant headphones from bigger name brands, but these will likely cost you. For example, we reviewed the Sony WH-1000XM5 and determined that it's one of the bead headphones on the market. When you spend hundreds of dollars on a pair of headphones, you can (generally) safely assume you're getting a high-end pair.

There are more affordable models available in the market, but you run the risk of getting poor build quality or mediocre sound output (or both), even from popular brands. Aside from that, you'll likely get zero features ­— don't expect to get active noise cancelation (ANC), sound profiles, or spatial audio.

But Baseus is challenging this with its Bowie 30 Max Noise Canceling Headphones. This is the brand's most premium offering, but comes at less than half the price (on Amazon) of top-end headphone models from popular brands. It also has several features like ANC, multiple sound profiles, spatial audio, and more. Baseus sent us the Bowie 30 Max for testing, so let's check out the headphones and see if it can deliver a great sound experience with no compromises.

