Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Vs Apple AirPods Pro: How Do They Compare?
With so many accessories on the market today, the Apple vs. Android debate is now about much more than just smartphones. Take wireless earbuds, for example: Apple and Samsung go head-to-head here, too, each offering a pair of premium, $249 wireless buds. The latest versions are the Apple AirPods Pro 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro. Both promise top-tier listening experiences, but how do they compare?
For starters, each set of earbuds comes with real-time translation, adaptive listening modes, gesture-based controls, and claims better call clarity. The big difference is that Apple puts more focus on computational audio and intelligent features powered by its H2 chip. Meanwhile, Samsung looks to emphasize sound quality with its dual drivers and amplifiers.
The AirPods Pro 3s push what Apple calls the "world's best in-ear active noise cancellation." That's supported by an upgraded acoustic seal plus ultra-low-noise microphones. The AirPods Pro 3s also have adaptive audio that blends noise cancellation with transparency based on the user's environment, including a Conversation Awareness feature that automatically lowers the playback volume when the user speaks.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds4 Pro also have active noise cancellation (ANC) — and possibly the best implementation among all the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds. Still, it would seem that Samsung focuses more on listening enjoyment, with two drivers in each earbud. The buds pair a woofer and tweeter with dual amplifiers, which Samsung claims produce fuller music with less distortion.
Other big differences between the Galaxy Buds Pro and AirPods Pro
Apple's AirPods Pro don't target audiophiles as hard as the Galaxy Buds Pro. Samsung's buds support 24-bit/96 kHz high-resolution audio through Samsung's Seamless Codec, which, on paper, preserves more detail from original recordings. They also have adaptive equalization and a 9-band EQ to fine-tune sound, as well as the 360 Audio they've had since the first generation.
Instead, Apple's product focuses more on fitting well into the larger Apple ecosystem. For example, the Pro3s offer in-ear heart rate sensing during workouts, plus hearing health tools such as a built-in hearing test, hearing aid functionality, and active hearing protection, alongside other features not found in the Pro 2s.
Battery life is another big difference. Samsung claims that the Galaxy Buds4 Pro give you up to 7 hours of listening (and up to 30 hours with the charging case) with ANC off. That drops to 6 hours of listening (or 26 hours with the case) with ANC on. The AirPods Pro 3 offer up to 8 hours of listening time, and that's with ANC on. With the case, you can stretch that up to 24 hours.