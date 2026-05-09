Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Vs Apple AirPods Pro: How Do They Compare?

With so many accessories on the market today, the Apple vs. Android debate is now about much more than just smartphones. Take wireless earbuds, for example: Apple and Samsung go head-to-head here, too, each offering a pair of premium, $249 wireless buds. The latest versions are the Apple AirPods Pro 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro. Both promise top-tier listening experiences, but how do they compare?

For starters, each set of earbuds comes with real-time translation, adaptive listening modes, gesture-based controls, and claims better call clarity. The big difference is that Apple puts more focus on computational audio and intelligent features powered by its H2 chip. Meanwhile, Samsung looks to emphasize sound quality with its dual drivers and amplifiers.

The AirPods Pro 3s push what Apple calls the "world's best in-ear active noise cancellation." That's supported by an upgraded acoustic seal plus ultra-low-noise microphones. The AirPods Pro 3s also have adaptive audio that blends noise cancellation with transparency based on the user's environment, including a Conversation Awareness feature that automatically lowers the playback volume when the user speaks.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds4 Pro also have active noise cancellation (ANC) — and possibly the best implementation among all the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds. Still, it would seem that Samsung focuses more on listening enjoyment, with two drivers in each earbud. The buds pair a woofer and tweeter with dual amplifiers, which Samsung claims produce fuller music with less distortion.