I Own All Four Galaxy Buds Pro: This One Has The Best ANC And Sound Quality
If you own a Samsung smartphone and want earbuds to go along with it, the company's Galaxy Buds are a tempting option. They have several features that only work with Samsung products, and they can often be included for free with the purchase of a new phone. Moreover, they sound good, too, especially the premium Galaxy Buds Pro — possibly thanks to Samsung's ownership of some of the most respected audio brands on the market, including Harman International, Bowers and Wilkins, and JBL.
Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Buds4 Pro, the fourth generation of its premium true wireless earbuds, for $249. However, the Buds3 Pro, which launched in mid-2024, are still available for purchase, as are the Buds2 Pro and the original Buds Pro. All support active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency mode, as well as a range of smart features. Sure, the newer products have a few extra tricks, like the live translation feature exclusive to the Buds3 series and up, or the ability to use head gestures, which is exclusive to the Buds4 Pro. With only minor differences, though, you might wonder whether you really need the latest and greatest, or whether you can skate by on a budget by scooping up an older pair of Galaxy Buds Pro.
To put that question to rest, I picked up all four pairs of Samsung's top-line true wireless earbuds and put them through their paces. After comparing their ANC performance and sound quality, I found some surprising results.
Which pair of Galaxy Buds Pro has the best ANC?
To gauge the relative active noise canceling abilities of each, I used my studio reference monitors to play simulated jet cabin noise at 90 decibels, which is around the upper range of what you'll experience at cruising altitude. I also used each pair of earbuds at my favorite coffee shop during the mid-afternoon rush.
Across the board, the original Galaxy Buds Pro had the worst ANC performance. It performed reasonably well in the airplane test, at least for lower frequencies and engine rumble, but it wasn't so good at the higher-pitched whine. In the cafe setting, they did a decent job tamping down on the sound of an espresso machine, but couldn't consistently mask sudden noises like chairs shifting or people laughing.
The best performer was the Galaxy Buds4 Pro. They muffled a much wider range of airplane engine noise and greatly reduced the most problematic noises at the cafe. However, it's hard to say they're that much better than the Galaxy Buds3 Pro. I had to A/B test both for several minutes before the differences became obvious to me. The Buds2 Pro is no slouch, either. Although ANC performance is a step behind the Buds3 Pro, they have longer eartips that protrude deeper into my ear canal, creating a better passive seal in my ears.
It's worth noting that I used foam eartips from Comply instead of the standard ones. I cannot stand silicone eartips and prefer the superior comfort and sound isolation of foam. This likely affected my testing, but since foam tips were used for all tests, the relative results should be unaffected.
The Galaxy Buds Pro lineup sounds great across the board
When it comes to sound quality, the original Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro sounded the worst in my tests. That's not to say they sound bad; none of these earbuds do. They are, however, less refined and do not support high-resolution Bluetooth on Samsung devices like the other models. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro are where Samsung's earbuds graduate from good to great. They sound delightful, tracking closely to the Harman 2025 preference target aside from some elevated low-end and a large peak around 12,000 Hz.
When it comes to the Buds3 Pro and Buds4 Pro, things aren't as simple. Both of these earbuds sound excellent, so which ones you'll prefer likely comes down to taste. Samsung started using dual drivers with the Buds3 Pro, meaning there's both a woofer and a tweeter inside; I found them to have the most V-shaped, or "exciting," response. If you enjoy heavy, clear bass with a parallel emphasis on the upper range, the Buds3 Pro are your winners. They excel in genres such as dubstep and other EDM, pop, and some hip hop, but can be less impressive for rock n' roll or country. However, I did notice some distortion at higher volumes.
The Buds4 Pro are a refinement of that approach, and my overall pick for sound quality. Samsung enlarged the dual drivers this year, but the V-shaped response is more toned down compared to the Buds3 Pro. Bass is far less forward, and there's less excitement in the highs. It's a much more balanced (but less fun) sound, and the Samsung app's nine-band adaptive EQ makes it easier to tune them.
Fit and build quality vary across models
Build quality and fit vary across the models. The Buds Pro and Buds2 Pro use an in-ear design with fins to help them stay put. The Buds3 Pro and Buds4 Pro use a stemmed "elephant trunk" design similar to Apple AirPods. It's a tradeoff. The stemless design of the first two models is harder to knock loose with a finger or bike helmet strap, but the touch controls are finicky, and I often paused music by accident while adjusting them. The stem on the later models reduces unintentional inputs, but makes them easier to dislodge accidentally.
The first two models use charging cases with identical external dimensions, like a ring box that opens clamshell style. This pattern is interrupted by the Buds3 Pro, which has a more AirPods-esque case. It's by far the most pocketable, but it tends to open a bit in the pocket. It is also plagued by charging issues that afflicted my unit, and I often found one bud close to dead when I pulled them out. The Buds4 Pro returns to the ring box case, but is slightly larger and more squared off. It also has a clear plastic top so you can see the buds inside.
Where the original Buds Pro and Buds3 Pro use glossy finishes, the Buds2 Pro have a matte finish on the case and the buds themselves. It can begin to discolor over time (especially the lovely, lilac-colored version I own), but does not get disgustingly oily during use. Conversely, the Buds3 are especially nasty after a long listening session. The Buds4 Pro split the difference with a recycled plastic that isn't too shiny, nor too matte. The material doesn't get dirty easily.
Some features are exclusive to newer Galaxy Buds
Lastly, I investigated the difference in smart features across Galaxy Buds Pro models. All four have ANC and ambient mode, but the Buds3 and Buds4 Pro can automatically switch to ambient mode when they detect voices or emergency sirens. They are also the only models with voice controls — a feature I frankly cannot live without any longer. It's simply too convenient to say, "Next song" or "Volume up" while I have wet or dirty hands. The Buds4 Pro also support head gestures, letting you nod or shake to answer or reject calls. Since my Samsung devices do not yet have the One UI 8.5 update, I wasn't able to test this.
Although all four pairs of earbuds can automatically switch between your Samsung devices and Windows PCs with the Galaxy Buds app installed, the feature is inconsistent on all but the Buds4 Pro. I could rarely get the other three to notice when I stopped music on my phone to start a video on my tablet, but the latest model did much better. It only failed when trying to switch from my Windows PC back to a mobile device, an issue I attribute to Windows 11, not to Samsung.
All four Buds Pro models have 360-degree audio, a feature I've always found gimmicky. It's hard to find many songs mixed in Dolby or other spatial formats, and their stereo mixes are usually superior, anyway. As for other media, I don't watch movies or TV on my phone. All said, the Buds4 Pro win out for their more consistent performance.
The Galaxy Buds4 Pro are peak Samsung, but the Buds2 Pro are a value pick
After two full weeks of side-by-side testing, I'm going to hang onto the Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro as my main true wireless earbuds. They outperform their predecessors in terms of ANC, smart features, and battery life (which is excellent and beats Samsung's estimates in my testing). Sound quality is subjective, but I think Samsung gave the Buds4 Pro a balanced, yet consumer-friendly sound that almost everyone will appreciate. Previous models sound good, but perform best with music that leans into their respective strengths. Fit, while very personal, is passable, and their build quality is the best overall.
While the Buds4 Pro are great, budget-conscious consumers should strongly consider the Buds2 Pro. Samsung no longer sells them directly, but you can pick up a renewed pair on Amazon for just $55 at the time of this writing. With Amazon's notoriously generous return policy, that's a deal worth rolling the dice on. Considering how little you're missing out on compared to the brand-new Buds4 Pro, you should pick the Buds2 Pro up if you can find a new or factory-certified pair for under $100. I suggest checking local retailers for old stock, as well.
If you've already got the Buds2 Pro or Buds3 Pro and aren't experiencing issues, there's not a ton compelling you to upgrade (unless you buy a new Galaxy S26 and get the Buds4 Pro bundled for free). Those still using the original Galaxy Buds Pro, though, are likely to appreciate the improvements Samsung has made over the years.