I Own All Four Galaxy Buds Pro: This One Has The Best ANC And Sound Quality

If you own a Samsung smartphone and want earbuds to go along with it, the company's Galaxy Buds are a tempting option. They have several features that only work with Samsung products, and they can often be included for free with the purchase of a new phone. Moreover, they sound good, too, especially the premium Galaxy Buds Pro — possibly thanks to Samsung's ownership of some of the most respected audio brands on the market, including Harman International, Bowers and Wilkins, and JBL.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Buds4 Pro, the fourth generation of its premium true wireless earbuds, for $249. However, the Buds3 Pro, which launched in mid-2024, are still available for purchase, as are the Buds2 Pro and the original Buds Pro. All support active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency mode, as well as a range of smart features. Sure, the newer products have a few extra tricks, like the live translation feature exclusive to the Buds3 series and up, or the ability to use head gestures, which is exclusive to the Buds4 Pro. With only minor differences, though, you might wonder whether you really need the latest and greatest, or whether you can skate by on a budget by scooping up an older pair of Galaxy Buds Pro.

To put that question to rest, I picked up all four pairs of Samsung's top-line true wireless earbuds and put them through their paces. After comparing their ANC performance and sound quality, I found some surprising results.