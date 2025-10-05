These Samsung Earbuds Can Live Translate Just Like Apple AirPods Pro 3 (And Are Much More Affordable)

Apple's latest AirPods Pro 3 made a big splash when they were announced at the company's iPhone 17 launch event, only upstaged by the new smartphones. The latest generation of the noise-canceling earbuds include a number of impressive upgrades, including a new array of microphones and an integrated heart rate sensor. But one of the most notable changes was the inclusion of live translation, which uses AI to translate a conversation from two different languages in real-time. From universal communicators in "Star Trek" to Babel Fish in "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," science fiction has long dreamed of filling their ears with a gadget to remove language barriers. Now, it's here.

But what's not as impressive is the price Apple charges for the AirPods Pro 3, which start at $249. That's actually not an unreasonable price for premium in-ear wireless headphones, but it's more than many people will want to spend on an audio accessory. Moreover, you need an iPhone to use the translation feature, leaving Android users out in the cold. However, Samsung offers several wireless earbuds with live translation. Although the most premium Galaxy Buds3 Pro match Apple's AirPods Pro 3 pricing, the mid-tier Galaxy Buds3 FE are much more affordable at $149.

If you're a Samsung user looking for a suite of smart features, the Galaxy Buds3 FE has you covered. However, they make some sacrifices to keep costs low. Whether they're right for you will depend entirely on what you prioritize in a pair of true wireless earbuds.