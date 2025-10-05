These Samsung Earbuds Can Live Translate Just Like Apple AirPods Pro 3 (And Are Much More Affordable)
Apple's latest AirPods Pro 3 made a big splash when they were announced at the company's iPhone 17 launch event, only upstaged by the new smartphones. The latest generation of the noise-canceling earbuds include a number of impressive upgrades, including a new array of microphones and an integrated heart rate sensor. But one of the most notable changes was the inclusion of live translation, which uses AI to translate a conversation from two different languages in real-time. From universal communicators in "Star Trek" to Babel Fish in "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," science fiction has long dreamed of filling their ears with a gadget to remove language barriers. Now, it's here.
But what's not as impressive is the price Apple charges for the AirPods Pro 3, which start at $249. That's actually not an unreasonable price for premium in-ear wireless headphones, but it's more than many people will want to spend on an audio accessory. Moreover, you need an iPhone to use the translation feature, leaving Android users out in the cold. However, Samsung offers several wireless earbuds with live translation. Although the most premium Galaxy Buds3 Pro match Apple's AirPods Pro 3 pricing, the mid-tier Galaxy Buds3 FE are much more affordable at $149.
If you're a Samsung user looking for a suite of smart features, the Galaxy Buds3 FE has you covered. However, they make some sacrifices to keep costs low. Whether they're right for you will depend entirely on what you prioritize in a pair of true wireless earbuds.
Multiple Samsung Galaxy Buds models include live translation
Of Samsung's current crop of in-ear wireless headphones, the Galaxy Buds3, Buds3 FE, and Buds3 Pro support the live translation feature. For anyone interested in smart features at a lower price, the FE model is likely to be a Goldilocks pick. It was released on September 4, and it brings many of the premium features from the more expensive Pro model downrange.
Importantly, you cannot use the live translation feature of the Galaxy Buds3 on an iPhone, just as you cannot use the AirPods translation function with an Android phone. Thankfully, other AirPods can also use the live translate feature, so existing AirPods owners may not need to upgrade. To use live translation on any Galaxy Buds3 model, you must have a Samsung phone and use the onboard Interpreter app. After opening the app, activating listening mode, and selecting the language of the other speaker, you will be able to hear their words translated in the earbuds. When you speak, your words will play from your phone's speaker in their language.
If you're a Samsung user looking over the fence into Apple's walled garden and feeling left out, the Galaxy Buds3 FE are a respectable mid-range alternative to the AirPods Pro 3. However, if you want earbuds that can go toe-to-toe with the premium AirPods and don't mind paying the same price, the Galaxy Buds3 Pro could be a solid pick.
How do Samsung's earbuds compare to Apple's new AirPods Pro 3 overall?
The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE are intended as a budget-friendly alternative to the Buds3 Pro, which were introduced in mid-2024 and are priced identically to the Apple AirPods Pro 3. Both Samsung in-ear headphones include six microphones for active noise cancellation, passthrough mode, and calls, and support Bluetooth 5.4. They include smart features like spatial audio and the aforementioned live translation, but that's where the similarities end.
Dual drivers and support for higher resolution audio over Samsung's SSC Bluetooth codec make the Galaxy Buds3 Pro a better choice for those who prioritize audio quality. They also include an adaptive EQ, which adjusts based on the fit of the headphones in the ear. And whereas the Buds3 FE sport a matte design, the Buds3 Pro are flashier, with a shiny silver or white exterior and a light bar that proved polarizing upon release.
SlashGear gave the Buds3 Pro a 9/10 in our review, and they stack up well against the AirPods Pro 3, though both have advantages. To start, the Buds3 Pro supports the newer Bluetooth 5.4, includes a customizable EQ, and has a flashier design that some may enjoy, in addition to the features described above. On the other hand, the AirPods have slightly better battery life and a built-in heart rate monitor for workouts, along with a new design that fits more ear shapes. They're also beginning to garner rave reviews from audio experts, and time will tell whether they outdo the Buds3 Pro in that department. Of note, Samsung is far less allergic to sales than Apple, so you'll often be able to find the Buds3 Pro for much cheaper than the AirPods Pro 3.