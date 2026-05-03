If You Bought This Power Bank From Amazon, Stop Using It Immediately

In the past several years, power banks have gone from being fringe devices used by a few savvy tech-heads to absolutely invaluable gadgets used by anyone who needs to power up a mobile device on the go. While there are too many companies manufacturing power banks to count, Consumer Reports has deemed some portable chargers better than others.

Despite that fact, many shoppers may be willing to skip over a power bank from a major brand in favor of one that costs a little less through certain online outlets like Amazon. Like other online retailers, the e-commerce giant has become a major marketplace for the sale of power banks in recent years. If you purchased a device branded with the VEEKTOMX logo between January 2024 and September 2024, you may need to stop using it immediately, as the company issued a recall for some power banks sold exclusively through Amazon during that period.

To be clear, the recall does not include all VEEKTOMX power banks sold through Amazon in that stretch. Rather, it covers only the brand's VT103 Small Portable Charger Mini Power Banks. Those devices were available in white, pink, or purple, and are being recalled because their lithium-ion components can overheat and catch on fire. According to the company's recall notice, only the VT103 power banks that DO NOT have a serial number printed on the back are included in the recall.