Can Your HDMI Cable Output 4K? Here's What To Look For

All HDMI cables support high-definition outputs, but not all can actually support full 4K resolutions. If you want to make the most of your 4K TV or monitor, you'll need to make sure you have the right HDMI cable to set it up. Otherwise, you'll find yourself stuck at a lower resolution regardless of the visual quality of what you're trying to watch or play.

It's not always immediately obvious what your HDMI cable is capable of. However, there are a few things to know, and a couple of things that you can look out for to help you get to the bottom of things. For starters, you can check which generation your HDMI cable belongs to. HDMI cables can only output at 4K if they're from generation 1.4 or later. Your best bet for checking this is your cable's packaging or any proof of purchase, which will typically label exactly which generation your HDMI cable belongs to. Look out for cables labeled with 1.4 or above, and especially for HDMI cables labeled with 2.0 or 2.1.

Don't despair if you don't have the packaging or proof of purchase lying around. If you look closely at the cable itself, most reputable brands print the speed rating directly on the rubber jacket. To get 4K output, look for cables with the words 'High Speed' (which aligns with HDMI 1.4 capabilities), 'Premium High Speed' (HDMI 2.0), or 'Ultra High Speed' (HDMI 2.1) printed along the wire. Or, if you bought your HDMI cable at any point since 2009 and it wasn't secondhand, there's a very good chance it can output up to 4K resolution when connected to the right device since HDMI 1.4 launched around then.