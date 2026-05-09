Samsung's First Magnetic Wireless Power Bank Is Out - Here's What To Know
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If there's one thing mobile users can agree on, it's that in the wireless world, power is a constant source of stress. It can also be a bit of a struggle, as you don't always have access to a power outlet when you need one. That charging conundrum is only exacerbated if you've got multiple devices in need of power.
There are options available for mobile charging that bypass the need for the traditional plug and outlet, with many tech companies manufacturing easily portable power banks these days. But even power banks can be problematic, as they typically require a USB cable for charging. Wireless chargers are, however, becoming more and more common, with Samsung now a part of the market with its Magnetic Battery Charging Pack.
The charger has been on the market since March and is Samsung's first foray into the realm of wireless magnetic charging. Yes, that means this 5,000 mAh device charges without the use of a pesky USB cable. The 15W charger does, however, come with a USB-C cable, as it's needed to charge the device itself. Just FYI — that USB-C port also allows the Samsung charger to charge two mobile devices at the same time. The Samsung device is compatible with any Qi2-supported device, and its slim, magnetic setup makes it easier to keep using your mobile device while it's charging. It's also got a built-in kickstand and is designed not to block your Galaxy phone's camera when attached, which is nice.
What people are saying about Samsung's wireless charger
As the Magnetic Wireless Power Bank is Samsung's first offering in this particular market, brand loyalists have been eager to give it a try for themselves. However, if the initial run of user reviews rings true, there may be reason to hold out for the company's next generation of wireless magnetic charging banks.
At present, the device holds a lowly 3.1 stars out of 5 on its Samsung product page. It has fared a little better with Amazon shoppers, with the charger getting a 3.9-star rating there, and Best Buy customers have given it 4.2 stars. It should, however, be noted that not many users have chimed in on their purchase just yet, with none of those sites logging more than 22 reviews to date. Even so, the early numbers are hardly encouraging, with some early reviews skewing negative.
The reviews are not all bad, of course, with several users chiming in to say their charger is an ideal option for keeping their mobile devices powered up on the road and that it's easy to use to boot. Even some of the negative reviews admit it's a great-looking device. Unfortunately, many of those reviews claim it charges their devices slowly — a common complaint for wireless chargers — and runs hotter than they are comfortable with during use. Others note theirs stopped charging after a few uses, or that the charger itself would not fully charge. One user even claimed the magnet on their charger would not properly connect it to their Samsung phone.
Here's how much Samsung's magnetic charger will cost you
Apart from those more practical negatives, one of the more common complaints about Samsung's Magnetic Wireless Charging Bank is its sticker price, as many customers believe there are cheaper wireless charging options available through other retail avenues. As a point of reference, we can tell you that Samsung typically sells its wireless magnetic charger for $64.99 through its own website. The company appears to have recently dropped that price to $61.74, though it's unclear if that price drop is permanent.
Elsewhere, Best Buy is still listing the magnetic charger at Samsung's original listing price of $64.99. As it is, there is a cheaper purchasing option available to buyers interested in testing the magnetic charger for themselves, with Amazon currently selling it for $51.99. That price obviously makes it the most logical point of purchase for Samsung shoppers, though there may also be cheaper options available through that online retailer.
Of course, many of those options are not designed specifically for use with Samsung devices, and may not offer the same level of functional compatibility. It's worth noting as well that even the Samsung device will not magnetically connect to your Galaxy phone — including the new and improved Galaxy S26 models — if you are not using a magnetic phone case, as even the most recent models do not have a magnet built into their hardware. So, if you are thinking about adding a wireless magnetic charger to your travel charging arsenal, you'll need to invest in a magnetic case as well.