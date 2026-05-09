Samsung's First Magnetic Wireless Power Bank Is Out - Here's What To Know

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If there's one thing mobile users can agree on, it's that in the wireless world, power is a constant source of stress. It can also be a bit of a struggle, as you don't always have access to a power outlet when you need one. That charging conundrum is only exacerbated if you've got multiple devices in need of power.

There are options available for mobile charging that bypass the need for the traditional plug and outlet, with many tech companies manufacturing easily portable power banks these days. But even power banks can be problematic, as they typically require a USB cable for charging. Wireless chargers are, however, becoming more and more common, with Samsung now a part of the market with its Magnetic Battery Charging Pack.

The charger has been on the market since March and is Samsung's first foray into the realm of wireless magnetic charging. Yes, that means this 5,000 mAh device charges without the use of a pesky USB cable. The 15W charger does, however, come with a USB-C cable, as it's needed to charge the device itself. Just FYI — that USB-C port also allows the Samsung charger to charge two mobile devices at the same time. The Samsung device is compatible with any Qi2-supported device, and its slim, magnetic setup makes it easier to keep using your mobile device while it's charging. It's also got a built-in kickstand and is designed not to block your Galaxy phone's camera when attached, which is nice.