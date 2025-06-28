Just How Inefficient Is A Wireless Charger? How Much Power You May Be Losing By Not Plugging In

When you place your phone on a wireless charger, you do it because it's convenient. No need to fiddle around looking for ports, no need to have all sorts of wires hanging about, and if you have one of those wireless charging stations, there's also no need to carry chargers for other accessories. But, of course, it comes with one big catch: inefficiency.

Charging wirelessly is agonizingly slow. It doesn't help that many of us these days are used to fast charging. Getting a Samsung Galaxy S22 or later from 0 to around 50% takes only about 20 minutes with a 45W charging brick and iPhones also have similar charging times with high-wattage chargers. However, with a Qi-certified wireless charger, you would most likely spend over 30 minutes for the same result and still use more electricity.

Because wireless charging generates a lot of heat, some smartphones may even stop charging completely until it cools down a bit more. This means slow charging and the additional battery degradation that comes with the consistent blistering heat between the two charging coils. But just how much power are you losing when you use a wireless charger and what factors contribute to this inefficiency?