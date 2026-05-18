5 3D Printer Projects That Can Upgrade Your Smart Home

If you're a DIY enthusiast, a 3D printer is pretty much a must-have at this point. The fact that you can design and print your own items based on your requirements around the house unlocks a whole world of possibilities. From useful kitchen gadgets to clever home improvement products, 3D printed items not only add more functionality but also give your home a more customized, unique look.

Apart from these everyday items that you can place around the house, you're in for a treat if you have smart home gadgets along with a 3D printer. Some smart home gadgets and accessories can either work better or provide extended functionality when clubbed with an add-on part. Another use case would be to provide better housing for your smart home gadgets so that they continue to work in the background without occupying space or displaying messy cables.

We've found these solutions, thanks to hundreds of thousands of online models listed on several forums. Whether you have a device from the best smart speaker brands or a smart lightbulb, here are some nifty accessories you can print to upgrade your smart home. Some of these items can even add to your smart home functionality instead of simply improving existing gadgets. The best part about 3D printing is that you can use any color of filament to suit your home's decor, and you'll often find multiple iterations or remixes of a design that you can pick based on your preferences.