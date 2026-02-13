5 Useful Kitchen Gadgets You Can 3D Print

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the improvement of technology and increasing educational content on the matter, 3D printing has become increasingly more accessible, even to those on a budget. Because of this, ordinary people can now 3D print objects from the comforts of their own home.

While 3D printing can help you save money, it can also be a good way to get access to unique objects that are customized to both your needs and preferences. These days, there's no shortage of ways you can use your 3D printer to make things for your house, whether it's mounting tools, specialized parts for repairing tech, or even toys. In fact, we've mentioned before that 3D printing can be a great way to upgrade your garage, especially when it comes to creating custom organization tools. However, one part of your home that many people don't realize would benefit a lot from 3D printing is your kitchen.

To know about what cool things you can print at home, we've scoured the best websites for 3D print files and rounded up some useful gadgets that can uniquely upgrade your kitchen. With this, you have the option to jazz up everything from the cooking process to how you consume your daily meals. But take note, you will need to be extra mindful about what filament you use when working with products that come into contact with food. In general, it's recommended to invest in food-safe filament and coatings to avoid any unnecessary complications.