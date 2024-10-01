The Viral Bat Halloween Wine Bottle Opener: It's Cute But Can It Do The Job?

It's that time of year when you may be considering which Halloween gadgets to add to your reusable collection. There's a chance that you've seen the bat wine bottle opener on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Some people have simply shown the adorableness of the gadget while others have made it dance to the viral song "Hit it! Hit it! Get it! Get it!" Though not an electric kitchen gadget, I was curious how well the bottle opener worked, especially given the potential overuse of the wings while opening bottle after bottle for guests during a Halloween party.

Advertisement

So, I purchased the Ototo 2-in-1 Gothic Wine and Beer Opener from Amazon, to give it a try myself. Its list price is $34.95 — however, while writing this article, it was 14% off at $29.95 with an additional 20% off coupon at checkout, so it is possible to get this item for cheaper than the list price. You can also find this gadget, along with other Ototo merchandise, on the company's website.