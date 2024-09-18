6 Top-Rated Halloween Gadgets That You Can Reuse Every Year

While trick-or-treating, sometimes you have to split from the group or you may let your older children roam the neighborhood begging for candy on their own. Though you could use phones to stay connected, there's always fun in using walkie talkies — you could even incorporate one into your costume. A four-pack of Pxton Long Range Walkie Talkies prices for $40 on Amazon and comes with a 4.5 out of five-star review from over 5,000 users. Additionally, the gadgets are a personal recommendation — I've used them while chasing my runaway husky in the woods and got to over a mile away from the person I was talking to.

Advertisement

These long-range walkie talkies can reach up to three miles in an open area and between 0.6 and 1.2 miles in other cases, like walking around the neighborhood on Halloween night. Additionally, starting from a full charge, they can last from 8-12 hours — the time depends on how frequently they are used. You also have the option to use one of the 16 preset channels to connect to the other walkie talkies in use.

How convenient are these walkie talkies to use while on Halloween, though? They come with earpieces, so you don't have to fumble with the gadget itself. They also come with slings to help keep better track of them. If your walkie talkie hanging from your wrist doesn't appeal to you, though, you can always opt for the belt clip.

Advertisement