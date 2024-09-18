6 Top-Rated Halloween Gadgets That You Can Reuse Every Year
With pumpkin spice everything taking over the coffee scene and October right around the corner, you may consider your must-have products for the spooky season. For many, Halloween is a time for letting loose and having fun with home decor, parties, and even trick-or-treating with the kids. However, how many times have you thought twice about purchasing a gadget because you didn't want to spend the money on a one time use product?
Especially with lithium-ion batteries and solar power, reusable gadgets are becoming more prominent, and best of all, they save you money in the long run — or at least allow you to spend your money on other cool pieces of tech. Based on high ratings from a large pool of users, as well as a recommendation from personal usage, here are six top-rated Halloween gadgets that you can reuse every year. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology will be explained at the end of this article.
Outdoor Halloween Solar Lights With Purple Flame
If you are opening your home for trick-or-treaters or simply want your yard to have a Halloween feel, adding some outdoor solar lights can liven up your yard. Amazon sells an eight-pack of Outdoor Halloween Solar Lights With Purple Flame for $42.99 that has raving reviews from over 10,000 users with a 4.4 out of five star rating. Many love the flickering flame look, but be aware that these lanterns are more decoration than light for a walkway.
These torches come in purple and orange and are incredibly user-friendly. The bottom of the lanterns come with ABS ground stakes, so they should slide seamlessly into the ground. Because they are solar-powered, they will auto-charge for six to eight hours during the day, which will give them four to eight hours of lighting capabilities at night. Just make sure you turn them on by twisting the bulb off the top and sliding the off/on switch.
Smoke Machine with 13 LED Light Effects
What'll set your homemade haunted house apart from others in the neighborhood? The spooky aesthetics — and the best ones are the gadgets that you can reuse every year. The AGPTEK Smoke Machine with 13 LED Light Effects costs $56 and has a 4.4 rating from over 5,000 users. You will also need some type of atomized liquid to create the fog. Amazon sells Froggy's Fog Halloween and Party Fog Fluid for $24 and has a 4.6 rating from 4,800 people.
This fog machine is fairly straightforward and uses automatic technology. After it heats up, it'll spray fog for 25 seconds. While the fog is dissipating, the machine will start to heat up again. For power, this gadget uses 500 watts and around 2000 CFM output power. It also comes with two wireless remotes: one controls the on and off position of the fog machine and the other controls the LED lights, which have a total of 13 different lights and varies light effects such as fade and strobe.
However, there are a couple of safety warnings. Make sure there is enough atomized liquid in the tank and that the metal nozzle is completely in said liquid. Additionally, do not set the fog machine to spray directly on people while keeping it away from heat sources such as fireplaces and radiators and off of carpets and other fabrics. Overall, though, it is considered easy to use by a number of reviewers.
2-in-1 Gothic Wine and Beer Opener
Are you looking for a fun Halloween party tool that will have everyone talking, and more than likely playing with it the whole night? The OTOTO 2-in-1 Gothic Wine and Beer Opener is a fun little gadget that has appeared on several TikTok's and Instagram Reels in the past. It works exactly like a standard wine opener where you twist the screw into the wine bottle's cork and use the arms to lift the cork out. In use, it looks like a bat flying and is sure to receive some laughs.
This kitchen gadget is listed for $35, but while writing this article, there is a limited-time deal listing it for $20. There is no specification of how long the deal will last. It has a 4.6 out of five-star rating from over 6,100 buyers, many of which call it adorable and perfect for the Halloween season, so you can bring it out every year for your Halloween parties.
Long Range Walkie Talkies
While trick-or-treating, sometimes you have to split from the group or you may let your older children roam the neighborhood begging for candy on their own. Though you could use phones to stay connected, there's always fun in using walkie talkies — you could even incorporate one into your costume. A four-pack of Pxton Long Range Walkie Talkies prices for $40 on Amazon and comes with a 4.5 out of five-star review from over 5,000 users. Additionally, the gadgets are a personal recommendation — I've used them while chasing my runaway husky in the woods and got to over a mile away from the person I was talking to.
These long-range walkie talkies can reach up to three miles in an open area and between 0.6 and 1.2 miles in other cases, like walking around the neighborhood on Halloween night. Additionally, starting from a full charge, they can last from 8-12 hours — the time depends on how frequently they are used. You also have the option to use one of the 16 preset channels to connect to the other walkie talkies in use.
How convenient are these walkie talkies to use while on Halloween, though? They come with earpieces, so you don't have to fumble with the gadget itself. They also come with slings to help keep better track of them. If your walkie talkie hanging from your wrist doesn't appeal to you, though, you can always opt for the belt clip.
LED Flame Light Bulbs (2 Pack)
When decorating your home, one of the simplest ways to do it is with upgraded lights. For Halloween, adding some LED Flame Light Bulbs is one way to spice it up. These bulbs come in a two-pack and have E26 bases, which is a standard household size — however, it is suggested that you double-check your lamps' sizes to ensure they'll fit before purchasing. These flame bulbs are listed at $19 but are on a limited-time deal of $10 during the writing of this article. It also comes with a 4.3 rating from over 8,200 users.
This bulb has four modes: flame simulation, breathing, general light, and the most impressive, gravity sensing. If you hang this bulb upside-down, the flame simulation will switch to visualize the flame being produced from the top of the bulb instead. Being LED, it also comes with an impressive lifespan of 5000+ hours. The best part is these lights work for more than just Halloween — they would look great year-round in an outdoor lantern.
NEBO Slim Work Light
A rechargeable flashlight is one of the most reusable gadgets on the market that has use in any dark or spooky scene. While trick-or-treating, you'll want to bring a flashlight, whether it's in a neighborhood or walking from car trunk to car trunk. NEBO has a plethora of flashlights to choose from, but you're going to want something bright so cars can see you but not so dangerously bright that you blind oncoming traffic. The NEBO Slim Work Light is a versatile option for only $31 and with a 4.7 out of five star rating from over 1,000 consumers.
This 500 lumen flashlight is a palm-sized gadget that you can either hold in your hand or clip onto things such as a hat or your pants pocket. You can even clip onto your child to make sure they will be seen by you and any traffic in the area. It's also kid-friendly with only one button to control the light. It can last up to 10 hours and recharges using a Micro USB.
How we chose these Halloween gadgets
These gadgets were selected based on three popular categories that Halloween tech would typically fit into: home decor, parties, and trick-or-treating. With that said, we tried to select products that would fit into one or more. Each gadget is top-rated with at least a 4.3 out of five star rating. We also considered how many reviewers there were: it doesn't make sense to consider a product top-rated with only a small pool of users. Each device has at least 1,000 buyers with some reaching well over 5,000.
One irritation about Halloween products is that many items like spider webs and cheaply made bats are for one-time use. However, all of these items are reusable. In fact, some of them can be used year-round or for other activities. A fog machine is not only for Halloween and rechargeable flashlights are a must-have for camping or emergencies.