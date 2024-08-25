Are NEBO Flashlights Any Good, And Where Are They Made?
Whether you're spending the weekend out in nature or working on your vehicle, a flashlight is going to be one of your most useful tools. That is why it's so important to make sure you invest in one of the many utility flashlights on the market, some of which are rechargeable headlamps or handheld flashlights with a telescoping feature for precision. In fact, the world of flashlights has grown to feature some impressively innovative technology, including incorporated power banks and solar charging.
NEBO is one brand that uses a number of forms of cutting edge technology to create lighting and power gadgets that can be used in nearly any environment. NEBO flashlights are a product that I frequently use in my everyday life, and I'm impressed with how functional the extra features are. The brand uses a number of forms of cutting edge technology to create lighting and power gadgets that can be used in nearly any environment.
You can find its products in over 40,000 independent retail stores in over 50 countries as well as some of your more popular shopping storefronts like Amazon and Academy Sporting Goods. However, compared to its competitors, are NEBO's flashlights any good?
A bit about NEBO and where its products are made
NEBO is an American-based company owned by Alliance Consumer Group known for making more than flashlights. As the need for power sources rises, the company has also invested itself in other things such as power stations, jump starters, and even electric coolors. The company's home base is in Fort Worth, Texas, where product designers and engineers work to create what NEBO considers to be the most innovative products. However, many NEBO tools are also manufactured in China. It does not say so on the company's website, but if you look at the packaging of NEBO products near the bar code, you'll see a "Made in China" tag.
In no way is that to say that NEBO products are cheaply made. In fact, the company is so confident in its products that it offers a one-year limited manufacturer's warranty on all its items. This means that if there is a performance issue, the product can be returned. Even more, there are 18 specific tools that come with a limited lifetime warranty. It's important to understand that the limited aspect of the warranty means that if the product stops working due to normal wear and tear or misuse and abuse, the warranty won't work. However, in my experience with the brand's tools, normal wear and tear has never affected the tools' ability to continue working perfectly.
NEBO flashlight quality
NEBO flashlights are made from aircraft-grade aluminum, which makes them incredibly durable. Because of the materials, many of NEBO's flashlights are impact resistant, which means that the flashlights can be dropped from a certain height without sustaining damage. Additionally, some are waterproof. All the ports for charging have silicone covers to keep them safe if your flashlight gets submerged and to protect them from dust and debris.
To put that into perspective, the Redline 6K flashlight, this writer's favorite lighting gadget to use while camping and living off-grid, has an impact resistant rating for up to one meter and a waterproof IP67 rating for up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes. However, be aware that not every NEBO flashlight boosts the same durability. The Edge 2K, though a nifty pocket-sized powerful light, is only water-resistant and not labeled as impact resistant. That doesn't make it any less in terms of quality, though. It uses high powered LEDs and is made with the same aluminum construction.
On top of the flashlights' durability, many of them possess impressive lumens, which allows these tools to do their primary job well. The brightest flashlight that NEBO makes is the Davinci 18000, which allows you to use the light up to 830 feet at 18,000 lumens. Additionally, according to NEBO, all of its flashlights have been tested and verified to ANSI standards for accurate lumen ratings, so you know what kind of lighting you'll be getting.
What are users saying?
Reviews seemed to be mixed. Some people have stated that they believe NEBO flashlights to be overpriced compared to other quality, budget-friendly brands. For example, Harbor Freight has many emergency finds and one of them is the Quantum 6K, which is comparable to the Redline 6K and over half the price. Another user in a discussion forum stated that if you're looking for quantity over quality then NEBO sells magnet lights at a good value.
With that said, many of the flashlights on NEBO's website and Amazon have good reviews and ratings. The Slyde King Flashlight, a standard flashlight with 50-500 lumens, has a 4.6 out of five star rating from over 1,000 buyers. For written reviews, people are saying that it is well worth the $52 price tag, and the magnet, slide, and zoom features make it a great tactical flashlight. Additionally, both the NEBO pocket-sized Edge 2K and the Big Larry 600 have five star ratings due to their convenient features and adaptability for any situation you may need a flashlight for.