6 Of The Best Rechargeable Headlamps Available In 2024
While having a rechargeable flashlights while hiking or camping is a good idea — as it can be a more sustainable option — you can take that convenience a step further and opt for a rechargeable headlamp. By strapping a flashlight to your forehead (or helmet), you free up both hands to do any number of things you may need to get done in the dark, whether it's resetting your circuit breaker, replacing a spark plug, or pitching a tent after the sun has already gone down.
There are a lot of things to consider when shopping for a headlamp such as brightness levels, how comfortable they are to wear on your head, and how long they'll last before needing to recharge. To help you decide which product is right for you, here are six of the best rechargeable headlamps currently available, based on positive reviews by those who have thoroughly tested them. More information on how these items were selected can be found at the end of this list.
Black Diamond Storm 500-R
The climbing equipment manufacturer Black Diamond makes some of the best headlamps on the market, which makes sense considering that hands-free lighting can be vitally important for climbers. The Black Diamond Storm 500-R offers 500 lumen illumination on its max setting and also can make adjustments to dim and strobe. It changes color from red, green and blue, and also has settings for proximity and distance. There's even a nifty lock mode to prevent it from switching on in your pocket or backpack. It can also remember the last setting you used so that it won't turn back on at full brightness if you don't want it to.
The 2,400 mAh Li-ion battery that powers the light is rechargeable via micro-USB. At its highest setting, it can last for seven hours and illuminate up to 120 meters. It's also rated IPX67 and can safely be submerged in a meter of water for 30 minutes.
Unlike some other Black Diamond headlamps, the 500-R doesn't allow you to use traditional batteries as a second power option — so if you forget to recharge the device, you'll be out of luck. One other drawback, according to Men's Journal, is that the unit is a little heavy when compared to other headlamps (120 grams). On Amazon, the Black Diamond Storm 500-R is priced between $67.88 and $74.95, depending on which of the four colors you go with (black, blue, yellow, and red).
Energizer Rechargeable Pro400
If you're looking for a simple, affordable headlamp, you can opt for the Energizer Rechargeable Pro400. I own three headlamps and they're all made by Energizer — two use AA batteries and one is this rechargeable model. They're all comfortable to wear, easy to set up, and have big one-tap buttons that make switching them on and off a cinch. Unfortunately, there is no lock mode, so you have to be careful when storing and transporting the headlamp so that you don't accidentally turn it on and drain the battery. While I wish the Pro400 was just a tiny bit brighter (it maxes out at 380 lumens), it has become my go-to flashlight at home. The light can reach a distance of 80 meters.
Also known as the Energizer Vision Ultra HD, the headlamp is lightweight and has a shatterproof lens that is IPX4 water-resistant. It can also conveniently pivot downward from your forehead. It fully charges via micro-USB in four hours. There are two buttons on the Pro400: a power button and a mode button. You can toggle the headlamp between seven modes: red, green, flashing red, and low/high settings in normal and wide beams. You can purchase the Energizer Rechargeable Pro400 (in black) on Amazon for $22.38. An army green model is also available at a slightly higher price.
Nitecore NU25 UL
Nitecore has several quality lighting products, including some of the best and brightest keychain flashlights on the market. The Nitecore NU25 UL is a great rechargeable headlamp that will serve you well both at home and out in the wilderness. The outdoors publication Clever Hiker tested several devices on the trail and named the Nitecore NU25 UL one of the best headlamps available, stating that the ultralight (45 grams) option is "comfortable to wear for long periods." It's capable of 400 lumens with a max beam distance of 64 meters and can run for up to 45 hours on its lowest of four brightness levels. Plus, it's specially designed for outdoor activities, constructed from polycarbonate thermoplastic and boasting an impact resistance of one meter — plus an IP66 waterproof/dustproof rating.
It's also capable of red light illumination that's easier on the eyes at night. One nice feature is that this headlamp does have a lock mode to prevent accidental use. It also uses USB-C to charge, which is more convenient than the micro-USB many rechargeable headlamps still utilize. Another way it differs from many headlamps is that it uses a thin cord rather than a full strap to wrap around your head — this makes it more compact and lightweight, but also less durable. Amazon sells the Nitecore NU25 UL for $36.95.
BioLite 325 HeadLamp
The BioLite 325 HeadLamp is one of the best headlamps for camping thanks in part to its compact size and 50-gram weight that makes it easy to stash with your gear without taking up any space. Plus, its strap is designed with moisture-wicking fabric that will resist the damp conditions of the wilderness as well as keep sweat from your eyes as you hike more demanding trails. After testing several different products, GearJunkie named the BioLite 325 the "most comfortable headlamp of 2024." The strap is slim and will snugly wrap around your head without sliding around as you hike or set up camp. It also has easy-to-adjust clips that allow it to fit both the smaller heads of children as well as the wider width of helmets.
Plus, it's also stylish, unlike the more industrial look of many of its competitors. It comes in three different colors: midnight gray, ocean teal, and ember yellow. Even better, all of these options are the same cost with no premium price for a flashier style. At 325 lumens, it's not the brightest headlamp you could opt for, however. It also comes with a smaller battery, which makes it lighter but also less powerful. It will run for three hours on its high setting and up to 40 on its low. The BioLite 325 HeadLamp is available for $49.95 on Amazon.
Black Diamond Astro 300
If you want a quality Black Diamond headlamp but are on a budget, you should consider the Black Diamond Astro 300. At its highest setting, it can produce 300 lumens and has a max throw of 55 meters. It can last between four and six hours on this highest setting, depending on how you power it, as the headlamp conveniently has two power options. In addition to its rechargeable 1,500 mAh Li-ion battery, you can also use three AAA batteries as a backup power source if you forget to recharge it or need it for additional runtime.
The device also includes a strobe setting and utilizes a memory feature to remember the previous brightness level when you first turn it on. However, Wirecutter, which tested and reviewed the product, notes that it lacks other useful features when compared to higher-end headlamps. While its overall review was positive, the publication also says that it's "not quite as comfortable to wear" as some of its competitors. You might be willing to overlook this downside though, considering the device is rated IPX4, which makes it water-resistant enough to take hiking and camping in the rain.
Interestingly, Wirecutter also found that the headlamp was as bright as the top-rated (and more expensive) Black Diamond Astro 400, despite having a lower lumen count. You can purchase the Black Diamond Astro 300 on Amazon for around $19.95, with some of the color options being slightly cheaper or more expensive.
Petzl Tikka
In its list of "the 9 best headlamps for 2024," Popular Mechanics named the Petzl Tikka the "easiest to use." After thoroughly testing many different devices, the publication also found that — despite the manufacturer listing its run time as two hours — the headlamp slowly dims rather than outright dies and that "it stayed on for over 24 hours, providing usable light" at its highest setting. Unlike many other rechargeable headlamps, you don't recharge the Tikka by directly plugging a USB cable into the device. Instead, you need to insert a rechargeable battery made by Petzl, which costs extra. This is a big drawback, though it also means you can use AAA batteries in a pinch as an alternate option, which is helpful.
The headlamp has a wide beam pattern and a respectable 350 lumen output. It also includes red light and strobe settings. The device weighs 94 grams and is compatible with both bike and helmet mounts, while the headband is detachable and washable. Other convenient features include a lock function, IPX4 weather-resistant rating, a battery charge indicator, a phosphorescent reflector that allows you to find it more easily in the dark, and a tilt plate that lets you angle the light, as well as a storage pouch that allows you use the headlamp as a lantern. The Petzl Tikka costs $34.95 and comes in black, white, gray, yellow, and green.
How these rechargeable headlamps were selected for this list
In order to ensure that the recommended products on this list of the best rechargeable headlamps currently available on the market are actually worth spending your money on, only devices that have been thoroughly tested and positively reviewed by reputable publications were selected. These publications are known for their rigorous evaluation and expert reviews of either tech products, camping and outdoors gear, or both. They include Wirecutter, Popular Mechanics, Men's Journal, Clever Hiker, and GearJunkie.
Additionally, I have used one of the headlamps (the Energizer Rechargeable Pro400) for over two years. While I typically use it for emergencies or when I need to do some work in low-light conditions, I thoroughly inspected it and re-tested its features before including it on this list. Factors that were considered when comparing these headlamps with each other and with other products on the market include the lumen count and max beam range of each device, as well as battery life, light settings, special features, durability, comfort, style, and pricing.