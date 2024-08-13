6 Of The Best Rechargeable Headlamps Available In 2024

The climbing equipment manufacturer Black Diamond makes some of the best headlamps on the market, which makes sense considering that hands-free lighting can be vitally important for climbers. The Black Diamond Storm 500-R offers 500 lumen illumination on its max setting and also can make adjustments to dim and strobe. It changes color from red, green and blue, and also has settings for proximity and distance. There's even a nifty lock mode to prevent it from switching on in your pocket or backpack. It can also remember the last setting you used so that it won't turn back on at full brightness if you don't want it to.

Advertisement

The 2,400 mAh Li-ion battery that powers the light is rechargeable via micro-USB. At its highest setting, it can last for seven hours and illuminate up to 120 meters. It's also rated IPX67 and can safely be submerged in a meter of water for 30 minutes.

Unlike some other Black Diamond headlamps, the 500-R doesn't allow you to use traditional batteries as a second power option — so if you forget to recharge the device, you'll be out of luck. One other drawback, according to Men's Journal, is that the unit is a little heavy when compared to other headlamps (120 grams). On Amazon, the Black Diamond Storm 500-R is priced between $67.88 and $74.95, depending on which of the four colors you go with (black, blue, yellow, and red).

Advertisement