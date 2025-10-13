Harbor Freight's $3 Bottle Opener Also Doubles Up As A 5/8 Inch Wrench

Though it has to be for laughs (at least to some extent), Pittsburgh's Wrench Bottle Opener is more than just a novelty item: it's a genuine, functioning wrench that's up to the same standards as other Pittsburgh-branded hand tools. Having a bottle opener on one end doesn't change that fact.

Harbor Freight's Pittsburgh line is a private-label brand with tons of professional-quality hand and automotive tools. It includes everything from screwdrivers and ratchets to pliers, sockets, and automotive jacks. The store's lifetime warranty goes a long way, too, with Harbor Freight promising to replace the tool if it ever fails under normal intended uses. This Wrench Bottle Opener is covered by that, just the same as any other Pittsburgh tool.

And while it hardly needs to be said, it should nevertheless be made clear here at the end: Don't operate any tools or machinery of any kind — Pittsburgh-branded or otherwise — while under the influence of alcohol.