Harbor Freight's $3 Bottle Opener Also Doubles Up As A 5/8 Inch Wrench
Harbor Freight has a little gadget that's both pretty practical and pretty funny. Through its Pittsburgh tool brand, Harbor Freight sells a 5/8-inch wrench that doubles as a bottle opener and sells for just $2.99. Sure, it might seem like two completely unrelated functions, using a 5/8-inch box wrench and popping off a bottle cap, but you never know when a weekend DIY project might leave you reaching for the drink fridge in the garage.
These Pittsburgh Wrench Bottle Openers are sold exclusively at Harbor Freight's 1,100+ stores nationwide, as well as online through the hardware store's website. Built from chrome vanadium steel, the wrench opener is strong enough to handle both domestic and import fasteners (as well as domestic and import beers). Its chrome-plated finish is corrosion-resistant and should wipe clean easily. And, at only 1.54 inches wide and 0.12 inches thick, the compact 0.22-pound tool is small enough to clip to a keychain or slip into a pocket.
Don't call it a novelty, it's a fully functional tool
Though it has to be for laughs (at least to some extent), Pittsburgh's Wrench Bottle Opener is more than just a novelty item: it's a genuine, functioning wrench that's up to the same standards as other Pittsburgh-branded hand tools. Having a bottle opener on one end doesn't change that fact.
Harbor Freight's Pittsburgh line is a private-label brand with tons of professional-quality hand and automotive tools. It includes everything from screwdrivers and ratchets to pliers, sockets, and automotive jacks. The store's lifetime warranty goes a long way, too, with Harbor Freight promising to replace the tool if it ever fails under normal intended uses. This Wrench Bottle Opener is covered by that, just the same as any other Pittsburgh tool.
And while it hardly needs to be said, it should nevertheless be made clear here at the end: Don't operate any tools or machinery of any kind — Pittsburgh-branded or otherwise — while under the influence of alcohol.