5 Smart Speaker Brands That Offer The Best Sound Quality

Convenience is the first thing that comes to mind when most people think about smart speakers. These devices are often used as the central hub through which users can control their various other smart devices, including everything from security systems to basic appliances. They have several other uses you might not expect, but most people use them just to play music.

The standard entry-level options from major smart speaker brands, such as the Amazon Echo Dot and the Google Nest, have surprisingly impressive audio. These devices are designed to be affordable while producing sound that can fill an entire room. These entry-level options are probably more than sufficient for the vast majority of people who need a decent speaker for controlling their smart homes, but some might need something higher fidelity.

The biggest audiophile DIY enthusiasts will tell you that getting the highest quality smart speaker isn't something you can buy in a store, but rather involves using a Raspberry Pi to turn a high-quality sound system smart, but that isn't a road everyone wants to go down. There are plenty of smart speaker brands that offer premium sound in a single device that is completely plug-and-play.