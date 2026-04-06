5 Smart Speaker Brands That Offer The Best Sound Quality
Convenience is the first thing that comes to mind when most people think about smart speakers. These devices are often used as the central hub through which users can control their various other smart devices, including everything from security systems to basic appliances. They have several other uses you might not expect, but most people use them just to play music.
The standard entry-level options from major smart speaker brands, such as the Amazon Echo Dot and the Google Nest, have surprisingly impressive audio. These devices are designed to be affordable while producing sound that can fill an entire room. These entry-level options are probably more than sufficient for the vast majority of people who need a decent speaker for controlling their smart homes, but some might need something higher fidelity.
The biggest audiophile DIY enthusiasts will tell you that getting the highest quality smart speaker isn't something you can buy in a store, but rather involves using a Raspberry Pi to turn a high-quality sound system smart, but that isn't a road everyone wants to go down. There are plenty of smart speaker brands that offer premium sound in a single device that is completely plug-and-play.
Apple
Of the three main smart home ecosystems, Apple has consistently shown itself to yield the best sound in its speakers. Amazon's best sounding premium unit, the Echo Studio, is a sharp contender, but it's hard to compete with Apple's second-generation HomePod ($299.00) and HomePod Mini ($99.00).
Apple's in-house audio is powerful enough to fill a room. The newer second-generation HomePod has an equalizer microphone that interprets ambient noise as music plays. The AirPod interprets this feedback and runs complex tuning models, adapting your music to the room's acoustics. Pair this with a high-excursion woofer, 5 beamforming tweeters positioned outward at 360 degrees and upwards to project without surface echo, and you get a speaker that can fill a room with a healthy mix of highs and lows.
Brad Moon of Forbes was critical of the device's lack of Bluetooth and cordless capability in his review, but was very impressed with the sound. "If you're looking for a smart speaker that sounds great for its size, looks stylish, doesn't cost a fortune, offers multi-room audio support, can integrate with other compatible smart devices, and is designed from the ground up to make the most of Apple products and services, then the second-generation Apple HomePod is likely the speaker for you." PC Mag likewise gave the speaker a glowing recommendation for sound, stating that the rich bass and bright highs of the speakers, coupled with the room-sensing tech, make for a fantastic audio experience.
Denon
As impressive as the Echo Studio and HomePod are, most of the best-sounding smart speakers don't come from tech companies — they come from high-end speaker companies. Denon, for instance, is widely considered to be one of the most respected names in high-fidelity audio. The century-old brand offers a complete line of smart speakers powered by the audio-focused smart system, HEOS, giving it versatile app control and Alexa and Siri compatibility.
Denon's current lineup of smart speakers starts with the entry-level Denon Home 150 ($249.00), the Denon Home 250 ($549) in the mid-range, and the Denon Home 350 ($749.00) as its largest and most premium option. The 350 is a wireless stereo speaker with WiFi, Bluetooth, USB, and 3.5mm AUX connectivity options. It has six Class-D power amplifiers, six drivers, two ¾-inch tweeters, two 2-inch mid-range speakers, and two 6 ½-inch woofers.
Nikita Achanta of Tom's Guide called it her new favorite device for streaming audio, giving it a 10/10 for sound quality. "Having tested many, many Bluetooth speakers and other kinds of audio gear, I don't say this lightly, but the Denon Home 350 is, hands down, one of the best-sounding speakers out there," she said. "It features a well-balanced, full sound that fills rooms very well." Mark Sparrow of Forbes seemed equally impressed, writing that they were among "the best wireless multi-room speakers I've heard in a while," and that the sound was "big and commanding."
Bose
The Bose Portable Smart Speaker ($369.00) offers smart features, such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa functionality, with the wireless convenience, rugged durability, and IPX4 water resistance of a quality Bluetooth speaker. Another option is the Bose Smart Soundbar ($549.00). This combines that same smart functionality into a premium soundbar with Dolby Atmos, Bose TrueSpace, App EQ control, and a dozen other features.
These are certainly different from other smart speakers, but critics seem impressed by their sound. Zac Khan of SoundGuys said that the Portable has surprisingly capable bass and clarity compared to most portable speakers, and its adjustability makes it adaptable. Meanwhile, Ryan Waniata of Wired stated that the soundbar "works great as a music streamer, providing full and balanced sound with surprisingly solid upper bass. It's particularly lovely for acoustic instruments like piano, providing clear and vibrant resonance across registers." What's more, this soundstage can be expanded with a dedicated woofer.
JBL
Another major audio brand that has gotten into the smart speaker game is JBL. While the company is best known for its portable Bluetooth speakers with punchy bass, JBL is considered a solid brand by users and has earned a solid reputation for both sound and build quality.
Its current lineup of smart speakers includes the JBL Authentics 200 ($379.95), JBL Authentics 300 ($499.95), and JBL Authentics 500 ($749.95). These are pricey, but they can regularly be found on sale for 40-50% off from most major retailers. The 200 and 300 are portable, while the 500 is not, but it's the 500 that sets the bar for sound. This speaker boasts Dolby Atmos 270W 3.1 channel HD 3D sound. It has three 1-inch tweeters, three 2¼-inch mid-range woofers, and a 6½-inch down-firing subwoofer with the company's patented SlipStream bass port. The speaker is both WiFi and Bluetooth compatible, has an automatic self-tuning feature that calibrates audio to the room (much like Apple), and allows for multi-room playback if you'd like to connect more speakers.
The Authentics 200 and 300 have both received stellar reviews for marrying sound quality, style, and portability into a single lightweight package. Meanwhile, the Authentics 500 earns four stars from most reviewers, losing points for its bulky size and high price point. "Even when using just a single unit, the Authentics 500 delivers a tangible sense of presence," said Andreas Bergsman of TechHive. "The volume levels are impressive, and the downward-pointing sub delivers a powerful bass response that you can truly feel in your chest."
Sonos
There are currently four Sonos models: the Era 100 ($219.00), Era 300 ($479.00), Move 2 ($499.00), and Roam 2 ($179.00). The Move 2 and Roam 2 are both portable, with the Roam 2 being a more affordable and compact speaker, and the Move 2 a larger, more powerful device.
The Era 100 and 300 are the wired-only home speaker units. Choosing the best sounding speaker between the Era 300 and Move 2 largely comes down to what you want in a speaker: indoor spatial immersion or beefy outdoor audio. Focusing on the Era 300, this speaker has Dolby Atmos, Trueplay software for spacious soundscapes, app control with adjustable EQ, Sonos Voice Control, Amazon Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2. It has six Class-D amplifiers, four tweeters (aimed center, sides, and upward), and two woofers.
The Era 300 is Sonos's highest-rated model. It has an 8.8 out of 10 on rtings.com and a perfect 5 out of 5 on What Hi-Fi? Simon Lucas of Wired claims, "The speaker demonstrates great tonal consistency throughout the frequency range, and even when it's doing its utmost to create sound as far from its actual cabinet as possible, there is a tangible sense of unity and togetherness to its sound." SlashGear's own Chris Davies gave the Sonos Era 300 a 9 out of 10 in his review.
Our Methodology
To recommend smart speakers with the best audio, we focused on sound with only incidental consideration of software and special features. Sound quality is subjective, with some favoring high-fidelity accurate sound reproduction, others preferring volume and clarity, and still more valuing heavy, low-end sound. We sought to find smart speakers that deliver across these preferences.
We started by examining brands with the strongest reputations for quality audio. We looked at these brands' smart speakers, compared their specs, and searched for independent professional reviews from reputable publications that conducted thorough performance tests.