How To Make An Old Speaker Smart With A Raspberry Pi

Quality speakers aren't cheap, but ones that can integrate into your smart home are even more expensive. The Sonos Move 2, for instance, offers much higher-quality audio than a standard Amazon Echo, Google Nest, or Apple HomePod Mini while retaining all of the basic features you would expect in a smart home speaker. Unfortunately, it costs around $200-400 for just one of them. That's a pretty hefty price tag–especially if you already have some perfectly good non-smart speakers lying around. But what if there was a way for you to turn those analog speakers into smart speakers for less than a third of the cost?

You can by using a Raspberry Pi. These tiny, affordable computers have been used in all kinds of incredible DIY projects. People have made everything from handheld gaming devices to smart hydroponics systems using them. There are a few different generations of Raspberry Pi, but the most popular ones available now are the newer Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ and the Raspberry Pi 4. You can get them for around $50-70 and some innovative makers have even found a way to use them as the brain in their smart devices. Once you've done that, all you have to do is connect it to your speaker of choice, and you'll have your digital assistant blasting your favorite tunes in no time. Here are step-by-step instructions on how to smarten up your old speakers with a Raspberry Pi.