5 Clever Home Improvement Products You Can 3D Print

While there are tons of home products you can buy from Amazon, Harbor Freight, or some other big retailer, they're not always perfect for your needs. In some cases, they can be the wrong size, just not the right color, or miss out on key features that fulfill your specific requirements. On the other hand, it's also possible that no one sells what you need commercially at all, or does so at an insanely expensive price.

In the past, this may have meant just settling for something that is just not quite right, but these days, 3D printers make custom products possible even without professional experience. With plenty of budget-friendly 3D printers, you can easily select some of the thousands of pre-made files available online, adjust them to your preferred specifications, and print the exact design you need.

Once you're done using your printer to make things that solve everyday problems, like keeping bags off the floor, food fresh, or cables under control, you can start printing things designed to improve your home. To help broaden your mind on the different ways you can make your house function more effectively for your needs (or even just to better fit the vibe you want), we've rounded up some options for products you can 3D print that parents, furparents, plant lovers, or even homeowners in general can appreciate. In the same vein, we also mention commercial alternatives, so you can gauge the difference for yourself in terms of both budget and features.