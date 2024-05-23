Why People Rub Toothpaste On Their Headlights (And Should You?)

We all know toothpaste is for cleaning teeth and to help maintain good oral health, but that minty goo in a tube has some other uses as well. Some people swear by toothpaste's effectiveness in relieving the irritation caused by insect bites or bee stings, while others use it to remove crayon marks or other stains from an otherwise pristine wall.

Speaking of walls, did you know that toothpaste could fill in those unsightly nail holes on your walls? Squeeze a small amount of white toothpaste into the hole, scrape off the excess with a small putty knife, and let it dry. The best part? You could paint over the patched hole when fully dry.

Toothpaste has other uses outside your home or bathroom. For instance, it's been a longstanding DIY solution to restoring foggy headlights, making it a cheap fix to make any old car look new again. Toothpaste contains mild abrasives to clean teeth. As it turns out, those abrasives that help remove tooth stains are also ideal for eliminating haze and oxidation on plastic headlight lenses.