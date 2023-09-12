The Unexpected Way Toothpaste Might Become A Lifesaver For Your Car

Here's a fun fact: Toothpaste works to clean your teeth through the use of slightly abrasive substances, among other things like fluoride. Those little abrasive chemicals work to dislodge gross stuff from your teeth like food bits and microorganisms, while also polishing the surfaces of your teeth. That's why it's important to brush your teeth with proper toothpaste, instead of just using water. And say, do you know what else occasionally needs both polishing and cleaning? Your car.

Scratches on your car's paint job are both unpleasant to look at and incredibly annoying to get rid of. No matter how much you scrub and buff, they just don't seem to come out, and if you overdo it, you might make the scratches worse. But much like scrubbing gunk off of your teeth, you can buff those scratches off with the right stuff, and as it so happens, it's the same stuff: toothpaste.