5 Of The Coolest Robots You Can Buy From Amazon

When it comes to technology, there are already a lot of exciting developments happening, including leaps in things like artificial intelligence. In a lot of cases, AI and other tech can be even more compelling when it's given physical form, such as with robots. These days, robots are not just becoming increasingly common, but they're also hitting dexterity milestones, like threading needles, and that opens more doors for what they can accomplish in the future.

Not to mention, there are plenty of AI-powered robots that are becoming increasingly human each year, especially as they can simulate human-like emotions more effectively. But while it may take some time before most of us can afford a humanoid robot in our homes, most people don't realize that there are plenty of cool robots that you already buy straight from Amazon.

While the term "cool" can be pretty relative, we've rounded up some unique robots that people from different backgrounds can appreciate. Whether you're a new plant parent, an undercover athlete, or someone who enjoys a good game of chess after a long day, we've rounded up some robots that can be your companion for all sorts of activities. At the end, we'll tell you how we chose these items. If you're itching to check out your Amazon cart with a robot that feels made for you, here are some great options.