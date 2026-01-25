5 Of The Coolest Robots You Can Buy From Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to technology, there are already a lot of exciting developments happening, including leaps in things like artificial intelligence. In a lot of cases, AI and other tech can be even more compelling when it's given physical form, such as with robots. These days, robots are not just becoming increasingly common, but they're also hitting dexterity milestones, like threading needles, and that opens more doors for what they can accomplish in the future.
Not to mention, there are plenty of AI-powered robots that are becoming increasingly human each year, especially as they can simulate human-like emotions more effectively. But while it may take some time before most of us can afford a humanoid robot in our homes, most people don't realize that there are plenty of cool robots that you already buy straight from Amazon.
While the term "cool" can be pretty relative, we've rounded up some unique robots that people from different backgrounds can appreciate. Whether you're a new plant parent, an undercover athlete, or someone who enjoys a good game of chess after a long day, we've rounded up some robots that can be your companion for all sorts of activities. At the end, we'll tell you how we chose these items. If you're itching to check out your Amazon cart with a robot that feels made for you, here are some great options.
PLANTSIO Smart Pet Planter
For those of us who grew up in the 90s, the Tamagotchi was a staple before we all collectively transitioned to actual pets, children, or maybe even plants. However, each plant is different, and new plant parents may need some extra guidance to keep them from wilting away. These days, there are a ton of indoor plant gadgets in the market, but if you're just looking to keep one little plant alive, the PLANTSIO Smart Pet Planter may be a great robot to have around.
With prices starting at $75, PLANTSIO's Ivy Planter is available in two generations, which both have app-integration, multiple display modes, interactive touch sensors, and emoji pet-like reactions. That said, the $89.99 Ivy Gen 2 model does offer AI-powered, real-time guidance that works in tandem with its precision sensors that include light, air temperature, water level, and soil moisture.
An Amazon's Choice product, PLANTSIO offers its smart pet planters in multiple color ways that range from the standard white to ones with more personality, like lemon, blush, and mint. On average, more than 420 people have rated it about 4 stars, with many users highlighting how it's a great gift. Take note, several buyers did say that while it can survive without the plug, it tends to lose battery quickly. Its size can also be limiting if you want to have larger plants or even those plants with more roots.
Enabot EBO Pro
These days, it's incredibly common to have Wi-Fi security cameras in your home, which can be useful if you have pets at home or tend to leave on trips for days at a time. That said, some of the common issues that typical security cameras have include having a limited view, especially if your cats like to hide under couches or tight spaces. Because of this, roving robot cameras like the Enabot EBO Pro can be a great way to augment your home security. Not to mention, they're cute to have running around.
Using the app, you can control the little Enabot EBO Pro robot, which has wheels that can run across flat floors (just not stairs), and then it returns to the charging dock when it's low on battery. Apart from 360-degree viewing angles via one-way video, the camera also has 1080p resolution and night vision. Lastly, it has a two-way microphone and speaker, so you can interact with friends, family, or pets.
The Enabot EBO Pro boasts an average rating of 4.4 stars from 900 customers and is listed under Amazon's Overall Pick products. Priced at $129.99, qualified Amazon customers can also opt for a payment plan. However, there are a few drawbacks to these roving security cameras. While Enabot security cameras can work remotely, we have mentioned before how some models aren't compatible with common smart home ecosystems, and only work via their own dedicated mobile app.
RIVGOT Drawing Robot
Learning to draw is a skill that anyone can appreciate, but not everyone can afford to take classes or hire an art teacher. Thankfully, there are now little robots, like the RIVGOT Drawing Robot that can make the process of learning to draw for the first time a little less intimidating. Although it's primarily marketed for children, even adults who want to learn how to scribble might enjoy having this little robot around.
Capable of drawing up to 150 cards, you can learn how to draw a variety of items from its step-by-step visual instructions. With its 2,600 mAh battery with USB-C charging, it can run up to 4 hours on a single charge. Out of the box, it also includes a drawing board, markers, charging cable, pen holder cap, and drawing cards. Plus, it even has built-in nursery rhymes that can make you feel less anxious.
Retailing for just under $80, the RIVGOT Drawing Robot holds a pretty positive rating of 4.6 stars from more than 500 mostly satisfied customers. In fact, 84% of users have even liked it enough to give it a perfect 5-star rating. Many people praise how it's both fun and engaging, as well as its voice interaction feature and sheer number of card options. Parents of young kids often cite how it's great for helping them develop fine motor skills, as well as hand-eye coordination.
Soccer Bot
For soccer players, your love for the sport doesn't stop just because you're stuck indoors or have no one to play with. While you can stream live sports from the comforts of your home even when the weather isn't great, it doesn't always scratch the same itch as being on the field. Thankfully, you can still iron out your soccer skills in other ways, like with the Strikesphere Soccer Bot.
Depending on your space, you can set the playing area with the included discs. Afterwards, you can select your preferred speed mode to go from more relaxed to harder challenges. With its built-in LCD monitor, you can review both current and high scores. And while it does say it's made for youth players, plenty of users have shared that they thought it can still be pretty entertaining for people of all ages. In fact, one person even shared that their family members from ages 3 to 72 had a good time with it.
On Amazon, you can get Strikesphere's Soccer Bot for $59.99 which includes a soccer ball, discs, and the soccet bot unit. So far, more than at thousand people have rated it around 4 stars, wherein 75% rate it at least 4 stars. That said, a few people did caution that it doesn't work as well on grass and can be a little slow on carpets.
SenseRobot Lite
You can find dozens of apps and thousands of players willing to play chess with you. However, it can't always replace of having the tactile experience of playing with a real board. While you can't really force someone else to play with you, the next best thing is a robot that wont ever get tired of helping you get better, like the SenseRobot Lite.
Priced at $699.98, the SenseRobot Lite lets you play both Chess & International Draughts on its 10x10 board. With a built-in curriculum, it can guide you through thousands of chess lessons without a subscription. Not to mention, it keeps track of your performance with insights, goals, and other cloud-based features.
If you like playing with the actual chessboard pieces, you can opt to get the Orion-Chess model for $944.98, which has a precision arm that can pick them up more effectively. If you are more of a Venus-Go player, the robot also offers another version with 23 levels that is capable of different boards (9x9, 13x13, and 19x19).
Collectively, these different AI-powered robot playing companions have garnered an average rating of 4.3 stars from more than a hundred people. Among them, 84% of users have rated it 4 stars and above with many people citing that they liked how it's a big step up from just playing with a screen. Not to mention, a few mentioned how it's endearing that its voice isn't too robotic and how it gives encouragement.
Methodology
In this list, we listed robots that are useful across different uses, which include home security, plant care, and athletic training. We looked for options that span a wide range of price points starting at just under $60. In general, all robot options on this list are available on Amazon with at least 100 ratings. In addition, we only included robots that have a rating of at least 4 stars and with less than 10% of reviews giving it 1-star.
While it did not impact their placement on the list, we also mentioned whether they were specifically tagged as Amazon's Choice or Overall Pick products, so you can get a view of how the online retailer views it compared to similar items in its category. Lastly, we made sure not to include any robots that have been tagged by Amazon as frequently returned.