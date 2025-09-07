Does The Enabot Security Camera Work Remotely? What To Know Before You Buy

More often than not, security cameras are fixed to a certain spot in your home. While that generally gets the job done, there are some trade-offs to these setups. For one, their limited coverage means you'll need more than one camera to monitor your entire home. Installing can be a hassle, too, especially for models running on AC power. Traditional fixed cameras are also less interactive — you can't make it follow people around the house or play with your pets.

These limitations are exactly why some homeowners are going with mobile security cameras like Enabot. Enabot looks less like a security camera and more like a compact wheeled robot. It's designed with onboard sensors and interactive play, so you can keep an eye on your home while keeping your pets and family members entertained. But can the Enabot security camera be used remotely? The answer to that is yes, Enabot does work over long distances. Think of it as a smart toy you can control with your smartphone, whether you're in the next room or traveling abroad. The only requirement is that both your phone and robot are online.