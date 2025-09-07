Does The Enabot Security Camera Work Remotely? What To Know Before You Buy
More often than not, security cameras are fixed to a certain spot in your home. While that generally gets the job done, there are some trade-offs to these setups. For one, their limited coverage means you'll need more than one camera to monitor your entire home. Installing can be a hassle, too, especially for models running on AC power. Traditional fixed cameras are also less interactive — you can't make it follow people around the house or play with your pets.
These limitations are exactly why some homeowners are going with mobile security cameras like Enabot. Enabot looks less like a security camera and more like a compact wheeled robot. It's designed with onboard sensors and interactive play, so you can keep an eye on your home while keeping your pets and family members entertained. But can the Enabot security camera be used remotely? The answer to that is yes, Enabot does work over long distances. Think of it as a smart toy you can control with your smartphone, whether you're in the next room or traveling abroad. The only requirement is that both your phone and robot are online.
How does Enabot security camera work remotely?
Like most other modern security cameras, Enabot works via the internet. It connects to your home network during the setup process and stays connected as long as it's within your Wi-Fi's range. To access Enabot's control panel and live feed, you'll need to use the companion mobile app, available on Android and iOS. If you have the Enabot EBO Air, EBO SE, or ROLA robots, install the ROLA app. For the rest of the EBO models, get the EBO HOME Robot app instead.
Unlike some other Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, there is, unfortunately, no web or desktop app for the Enabot. Another limitation is its incompatibility with existing smart home systems, like Google Home and Apple HomeKit. That means you can't readily control the robots with just your voice. The only exception to this, though, is the EBO X. EBO X works with Alexa and comes with an Alexa skill for voice control. Apart from you, other family members and friends can use Enabot over long distances too. Just share access to the robot via the mobile app. Once they join your friends list, they can check in and control the robot from anywhere in the world.
What can Enabot do over long distances?
All of Enabot's features are available remotely, so even when you're miles away, you can use your security camera robot to its full potential. For one, you can drive it around the house like a remote car. There's a nifty virtual joystick on the app that lets you move the robot as you watch the live camera feed. You can even change the speed, steering sensitivity, and joystick design. Depending on the model, you can also turn on Enabot's interactive play capabilities, like a laser pointer, a treat dispenser, and preset motions with sounds.
Another handy remote feature on the Enabot security camera is the real-time two-way communication. You can talk to your pet or family through the robot's built-in microphone and hear their responses via the speaker. If you have the EBO Air 2 Plus, it also supports two-way video calls using its eyes as the screen. Like many smart security cameras, Enabot will remotely send you alerts for human and pet detection and unusual movements around the house.