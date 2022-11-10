Enabot EBO Air Review: Clever Robot Cat Companion

The marketing of the EBO is clearly targeted toward pet owners. My house has four cats, one charmingly annoying little dog, and three kids, so I thought it would be the ideal place to try it out. Driving the little fellow feels a bit like flying a drone, only on two axes instead of three. This brings the learning curve down significantly and EBO only takes a few minutes to get used to. The camera is excellent in light and dark conditions, making navigation a breeze. The included speaker and microphone along with universal access make for fun pranks and interactions with occupants of the house while away, and this is the idea of how to use it with pets. Unfortunately for me, my pets were wholly disinterested. I had one cat stare at it with intense curiosity and followed it for a few minutes before wandering off to do whatever a cat does. Otherwise, the other cats and the dog ignored it as though it did not exist, much like my children do to me sometimes.

The little EBO functions well, despite the disinterest of my pets. The tracks give it excellent mobility and the battery seems to last very long as I never needed to recharge it. My house floors are entirely hard surfaces and I had no opportunity to test it on carpet, however, I did get EBO stuck in my kitchen as it was unable to go over the trim piece that creates a border between the tiled kitchen and wood dining room. It was an unfortunate situation as my kids and I were using EBO to annoy their mother while waiting to pick up the other kid from school. EBO was hopelessly stuck and no matter how I approached the dining room, EBO could not overcome the half-inch slope of the molding.

Justin Owen/Slashgear

I tried setting EBO to perform some of the automated tasks at different intervals with less than satisfying results. Having set the base in my bedroom next to my desk, there was not a lot of floor space to roam as it is mostly occupied by furniture. While EBO can adeptly cruise throughout the house when being driven, on its own it seemed to just move around that same area of a few square feet, turning to avoid obstacles that basically surrounded it. I think this would work better in an open space like a living room, and especially good if confined to a small apartment with an open floor plan. Also, since my house is occupied nearly 100% of the time, opportunities for it to run about autonomously were scarce.

Justin Owen/Slashgear

I also gave my kids access to EBO to do with as they pleased. Multiple users require authorization to use it and it can be revoked by the main user at any time. This is a good feature as EBO can roam throughout the house with sight and sound that can be picked up from anywhere in the world. Without this secure access, it would present a genuine security threat, especially for stalkers and thieves casing your home. To use EBO, they had to download the app and use it to scan a QR code generated by my copy of the app. They enjoyed using EBO and took particular delight in the various "tricks" it performs and the various cutesy sounds it makes. As far as they are concerned, I may have found the best use for it is to drive it into their bedrooms and announce that it is time to wake up and get ready for school. I found this completely entertaining while they certainly found it completely annoying. But it worked.