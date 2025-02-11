6 Smart Toys And Gadgets You Can Control With Your Smartphone

For many of us, we may not have always been able to afford all the nice things when we were younger. After all, toys aren't always high up on the priority list for family budgets, especially when you're already struggling to make ends meet. Because of this, it makes sense that part of the experience of healing your inner child is to finally get toys and gadgets with the primary function of just being able to make you smile.

In the past, we've mentioned some pretty cool toys-to-life products that many people would love to have in their homes. However, while many utilize some cool NFC technology, they can be pretty static, which doesn't necessarily fit everyone's vibe. If you prefer toys that have a little more movement or interactive capabilities, there are plenty of gadgets that let you use your mobile phone as a remote.

To help you out, we found gadgets that range from a little under $60 to about $150 that can give you hours of fun. Whether you prefer flying a plane (or even a dragon), running a little car through gravel, or being able to take care of a robotic pet, we've rounded up some toy options for people with different ideas of fun. To know more about how we've selected them, you can scroll down to the end of the article. But, if you're eager to find the right smartphone-controlled toy to help you destress from the perils of adulthood, keep reading.

