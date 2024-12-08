10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Drone (New Or Used)

It helps to know a thing or two about different drone batteries, whether you're buying a full drone or planning to design your own rig. Different options are available to keep the drone in the air while you operate it remotely, and each one has its unique strengths. For example, lithium batteries tend to be common in drones, but a LiFePO4 battery tends to be safer, as it has a highly reduced risk of combusting when exposed to extreme temperatures.

It's crucial to understand just how long your flight time will be with any given battery. You don't want to be out in the middle of nowhere and have your drone die on you without any way to reasonably recharge it. The DJI Matrice 300 RTK has a battery life of 55 minutes per charge, but a lot of cheaper options will only last a fraction of that.

And like with any electronic, a drone's battery will degrade over time, meaning it won't stay in the sky as long as was initially advertised. This is mainly an issue if you're purchasing a drone used, so it can help to fly it around for a bit to get a sense of where the battery's at. Plus, when you get a drone of your own, you should brush up on tips and tricks for maximizing your drone's battery life, like by regularly updating the firmware.

