DJI's Latest Drone Can Fly In The Snow And Rain

Drone manufacturer DJI has lifted the covers from its latest enterprise-focused flagship drone, the Matrice 30, or DJI M30, in company-speak. The key selling point here is the IP55-rating of the machine that is touted to perform its aerial duties in temperatures ranging between a chilly negative 4-degrees Fahrenheit and all the way up to a searing 122-degrees. Moreover, DJI says that its latest offering can brave past high winds, a downpour of rain, and even icy and snowy weather at high altitudes. And just like the drone, the accompanying DJI RC Plus remote controller is also resistant to the elements with an IP54-certified build and can be used while it is raining.

To go with its resilient drone, DJI has also launched a weather-proof drone-in-a-box solution called DJI Dock that serves as a mission management station for charging and deploying the aerial vehicle. The station allows the M30 series drones to cover a pre-programmed route for reconnaissance and come back autonomously to the station for charging sessions. The in-built battery delivers about 41 minutes of flight time on a single charge. DJI claims that the mobile station, which measures less than 10 square feet and weighs around 200 pounds, can provide enough juice for a drained drone to fly again in just 25 minutes. Obviously this is not a drone for beginners.