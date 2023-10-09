5 Tips And Tricks To Maximize Your Drone's Battery Life

Through the years, drones have become increasingly accessible and affordable. However, one problem that commercial drone owners still deal with regularly is maximizing their battery life. Although there have been several innovations when it comes to wireless drone power, the reality is that most commercial drones still come with a rechargeable battery.

Often, these commercial drone batteries only have an average flight time of 10 to 30 minutes. Additionally, some top-of-the-line 4K camera drones, such as the Alpha Z PRO, can only fly for approximately 9 minutes before they need to go back down.

However, any commercial drone owner will tell you that long flight times are always better, especially when they're trying to nail that perfect shot or don't have a spare battery. Knowing this, your drone's battery life doesn't just affect the quality of your footage, but it also affects your overall flight experience. So, if you're looking for tips and tricks to extend your drone's battery life, here are some you may want to consider.