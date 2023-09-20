Get Two Easy To Fly 4K Camera Drones For The Price Of One

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Shopping for an affordable drone? How about two? This bundle includes the Alpha Z PRO and Flying Fox 4K camera drones for only $144.99, down from its usual price of $398.

Drones. Is the fad dying down, or are they just more affordable? While decreasing prices might make you believe the former, the latter is really the case. You no longer have to shell out a ton of cash or go through a huge learning curve to own and fly a drone.

Or two. We discovered a bundle of two best-selling, 4K camera drones for the low price of just $144.99 (reg. $398).

This drone bundle includes the Alpha Z PRO and the Flying Fox. These drones share many of the same features: