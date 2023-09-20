Get Two Easy To Fly 4K Camera Drones For The Price Of One
TL;DR: Shopping for an affordable drone? How about two? This bundle includes the Alpha Z PRO and Flying Fox 4K camera drones for only $144.99, down from its usual price of $398.
Drones. Is the fad dying down, or are they just more affordable? While decreasing prices might make you believe the former, the latter is really the case. You no longer have to shell out a ton of cash or go through a huge learning curve to own and fly a drone.
Or two. We discovered a bundle of two best-selling, 4K camera drones for the low price of just $144.99 (reg. $398).
This drone bundle includes the Alpha Z PRO and the Flying Fox. These drones share many of the same features:
- Dual cameras. The front camera is 4K, wide-angle, and has a 90º adjustment, while the bottom camera is 720p.
- One-key automatic return has the drone automatically find its way back to you.
- Fly with four modes: ascending, descending, forward, and backward.
- Altitude hold mode and a 6-axis gyroscope make it easier to control and fly.
- Pair with the app to view real-time images and take pictures and videos.
Drone-specific features
The Flying Fox drone also has camera gesture controls, so you can take a photo or video with just a wave of your hand. This could come in handy if you're an online content creator, or want to take hands-free selfies or group photos.
You should also note each drone's battery capacity and flight time. The Alpha Z PRO is capable of flying up to nine minutes, while the Flying Fox has up to twelve minutes. Both recharge via an included USB cable.
Since you're getting two drones for the price of one, you could use both yourself for longer flight time, or give one as a gift. It's never too early to check off holiday shopping for a friend or family member and give them a birthday gift they'll never forget.
It's not a fad, just an excellent price. Get both the Alpha Z PRO and Flying Fox 4K camera drones for only $144.99 (reg. $398).
