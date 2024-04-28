8 Of The Most Epic Monster Trucks Of All Time

How's that for a name? Mohawk Warrior has been part of the Monster Jam lineup since the early 2010s and has become a decorated champion. Obviously, the most distinctive feature adorning the Cadillac Escalade bodywork is the giant mohawk on the roof, made of fiberglass broom bristles. Due to its theme, hair salon Great Clips came on board as a sponsor in 2016, and it's been supporting Mohawk Warrior and the team behind it since then.

Like the rest of the Monster Jam lineup, power comes from a massive big-block V8 — nothing like the small-block V8 you might be used to — and there's a BMT tire mounted at each corner. Mohawk Warrior is also known for its paint scheme and graphics. Black and purple is always a great combo, not to mention the screaming... well, mohawk warrior on the side, lined up perfectly to match the mohawk on the roof.

To make things even better, as well as taking home two titles in Atlanta and San Antonio, Mohawk Warrior currently holds the world record for fastest monster truck, achieving a ridiculous top speed of 100.3 mph on the drag strip. 100 mph in a normal car is pretty serious, so it's tough to imagine how terrifying it would be in a vehicle like this.