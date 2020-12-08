LEGO Gravedigger the first in line of Monster Jam trucks

LEGO Technic Monster Jam sets were revealed this week as the start of what we hope will be a long and fruitful friendship between the two brands. The Monster Jam brand machine works with the biggest names in monster trucks – likely any and all monster trucks you may recognize by name – and their LEGO journey begins now. To begin the run, two sets will be released in January of 2021.

The first two LEGO Technic Monster Jam sets will focus on the legendary monster truck brands Max-D and GRAVE DIGGER. Max-D works with what LEGO describes as “Max-D’s famous wild look with spikes and fire graphics.” This beastly truck is a 2-in-1 model, with instructions for both the main attraction and a “cool quad bike.”

The Monster Jam GRAVE DIGGER set works with “ghost and fire details, just like on the real truck.” You’ll also find the classic Jolly Roger flag hoisted on this vehicle’s rear end. Grave Digger is also a 2-in-1 model, with instructions to rebuild the parts into an off-road buggy.

Both of these trucks work with pull-back and launch action, as all good monster truck toys should. Both models are relatively tiny – just about as large as they’d need to be to work with LEGO monster truck wheels and hold tiny on-brand stickers. They’re monster trucks, but they’re super cute!

Both Grave Digger and Max-D will be sold in their own individual boxes for approximately $20 USD. Both are recommended for ages 7 and up – but as the Man Upstairs once said, “that’s just a suggestion, they have to put that on there. ”

UPDATE: The alternate instructions (for the secondary models) are “only at” the web address included on the back of the box. They are official LEGO instructions, but the box only includes a printed booklet for the main monster truck.