Sony Creates An Aibo 'Foster Program' To Refurbish And Re-Home Aging Robot Dogs

Back in 2018, Sony released an updated version of the Aibo, a surprisingly advanced robotic dog designed to simulate the behaviors of a real canine as much as possible. It was a major release, as it was a full a revival of the original Aibo that had launched back in the 1990s — flanked with marketing and cameo appearances in Japanese television shows like "Kamen Rider Zero-One."

Unfortunately, Aibos are very expensive, costing around $2,900 USD. Even those who can afford to get one in the first place may not be able to keep up with its maintenance and upkeep. For these pre-owned Aibo units, Sony is looking to get them in touch with some new, happy homes.

In a new press release on the official Aibo website, Sony announced that it would be launching an "Aibo Foster Parent" program for those who have lapsed out of their Aibo cloud subscription plans and lost a portion of the device's functionality. The program is designed to not only bring these older Aibo units back up to snuff, but send them off to homes and services where they'll be properly loved and cared for.