Artificial Intelligence (AI) was once a primitive tool that many people believed was impractical for real-world use. However, the technology has greatly improved over the past several years, to the point that a humanoid robot scored a Guinness record in 2025. To demonstrate just how far AI has come, a Chinese robotics firm says its own humanoid robot has successfully threaded a needle and performed hand embroidery on fabric.

TARS Robotics, an embodied AI (EAI) company, conducted a demonstration of the bot's sewing in late December of 2025. This is a major milestone for AI, as such a task requires two-handed precision that would normally only be possible from humans. TARS relies on a multi-faceted approach to its AI integration, using a combination of high-tech systems, AI models, and actual data, for a complete physical process. The company believes this process can easily be upscaled for a wider range of activities in the real world.

It's important to note that while there is a video online depicting a robot threading the needle and stitching the design, it's the only video available. No company technicians, or reporters, are seen in the video, and there are some computer animated elements on display as well. Meanwhile, a complete recording of the TARS demonstration doesn't exist, and the company does not have a front-facing website where any videos or photos can be shared with the public.