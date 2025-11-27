This Humanoid Robot Just Scored A Guinness World Record

The world of robotics is at an inflection point right now and China's AI robots are shocking the world with their humanoid characteristics. On one hand, we have robots fumbling at marathons and face-planting on stage. At the same time, we have humanoid robots performing parkour and border patrol duties. Several companies are racing to accomplish "firsts" with this technology, and one such record has just been claimed by China's AgiBot.

The Shanghai-based company's AgiBot A2 robot has set a Guinness World Record for the longest journey walked by a humanoid robot. The robot walked 66.04 miles (or 106.286 kilometers) continuously to reach the milestone. "This GWR challenge walking over 100 km undoubtedly marks a significant breakthrough for the AgiBot A2 robot," according to the Guinness website.

In a video shared by the company, Agibot notes that the A2 robot walked from Jinji Lake in Suzhou to the North Bund in Shanghai, a journey that spanned a day and night travel schedule. The robot covered everything from urban locales and highways to bridges and empty sidewalks. The robot, which has blinking eyes on its face courtesy of a visor-style display, walked continuously without any shutdowns. The achievement is remarkable because merely a few weeks ago, nearly 70% of robots running a half-marathon alongside humans failed to finish the race. Some ran out of juice, a few overheated, and others simply failed to manage their gait autonomously. The Agibot A2, on the other hand, walked a distance that's over twice the length of a standard marathon.