Elon Musk Tweet Shoots Down Reported 10,000 Robot Deal

It's no secret that Elon Musk is pretty bullish on the future of robotics and robotaxis, often invoking the future potential for Tesla and his AI ventures. But as the marketing adage goes, don't believe everything you see. It was recently reported that PharmAGRI Capital Partners has inked a deal with Tesla to source 10,000 Optimus robots. Well, it seems the buzz was unfounded and Musk personally debunked the information by labeling it as "fake" on X, formally Twitter.

Fake — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 18, 2025

Pharm Agri, a California-based pharmaceuticals company, announced a merger with Bright Green Corporation earlier this month, alongside a deal signed with Tesla's robotics division. "PharmAGRI has executed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Tesla to deploy up to 10,000 Optimus 3+ humanoid robotics across its owner-operator farm operations, API synthesis, and prescription drug manufacturing," the company wrote in its press release.

It said the robots will help ensure compliance with labor laws, reduce costs for repetitive tasks, retraining, and tackle the challenge of rising wages. The company further added that all its robot-related operations meet the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) norms. Notably, the company mentioned Optimus Gen3+ robots as part of the deal, but Musk recently clarified that Tesla has yet to show off the third-gen Optimus (V3) robot. The most recent iteration is the V2.5 model, which gets a bronze-inspired paintjob and a streamlined design, compared to sharp lines on the white Optimus V2 robot.