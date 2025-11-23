Russian AI Robot Takes A Dive Moments After Its Debut

Humanoid robots were once confined to the realms of science fiction, but a number of tech companies are working to bring them into the real world. While Tesla is relying on Hollywood technology to give its Optimus humanoid robot a more human-like range of motion, other startups are only just preparing their first prototypes to show off to spectators. One such startup is AIDOL, a Russian tech company that debuted its walking humanoid robot earlier in November. Unfortunately for the company, the robot suffered a major malfunction on its first big appearance, walking on stage and briefly waving at gathered journalists before stumbling and collapsing.

Two AIDOL employees who were walking close behind quickly scooped the fallen robot off the floor and dragged it off-stage, while another employee attempted to unfurl a curtain to hide the scene from onlookers. In the commotion, the curtain became tangled, leaving the audience with a mostly unobstructed view of the damaged robot and the debris it had left scattered around the stage. According to the startup, when its development is complete, the robot will be able to walk at speeds of up to 3.7 mph and work autonomously for up to six hours. It will also be able to communicate with a range of facial expressions, with AIDOL saying that it will express 12 basic emotions and many more microexpressions.