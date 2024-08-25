The Hollywood Tech That's Training Tesla's AI-Powered Robots

Tesla has been hard at work developing its own humanoid robot since 2021, branching out beyond electric vehicles. Elon Musk's latest obsession is called Optimus, and its development requires some training from anyone willing to be on their feet walking while carrying 30 lbs. of equipment for more than 7 hours a day. All of the prerequisites for the role are physical; you have to be between 5'7" and 5'11" — with zero education requirements, making it a nice $25.50 to $48 per hour gig. According to Business Insider, roughly 50 people have filled the position over the past year. You might be wondering what the 30 lbs. of equipment is.

Advertisement

If you've ever paid attention to behind-the-scenes work for "The Lord of the Rings" or "Star Wars" or any large-scale blockbuster, you've seen some actors wear motion capture suits to portray unreal monstrosities on the big screen. That's exactly what a Data Collection Operator for the Tesla Bot has to wear, plus a VR headset. Tesla revealed an Optimus prototype in 2022 that actually worked in the sense that it could walk without any kind of support. However, the project has a long way to go before Optimus can fulfill Musk's dream, which is replacing human employees in the workplace. Using motion capture to train robots is nothing new. Tesla is simply one of the first companies to do it on such a wide scale.

Advertisement