Apple Robot Rumor Teases Tech After Car Failure: What We Could Expect

Apple's cancellation of the self-driving electric car project received widespread coverage with a mixed sense of disappointment and market reality jubilation. But it seems Apple has even more ambitious ideas in development, with one of them being "personal robotics," envisioning a device that sits on a tabletop. Notably, the project traces its roots to Project Titan, the internal codename for Apple's doomed car project.

"Engineers at Apple have been exploring a mobile robot that can follow users around their homes," reports Bloomberg. If it rings a bell, well, that's because Amazon has already done it with the cutesy Astro robot, which follows users around and apparently poses a privacy threat, as well. Amazon's pint-sized robo companion features a rotating screen and zips around like a small dog, using its onboard camera to swerve around the house.

Notably, Apple is already said to be working on a new class of smart-home devices that essentially puts an iPad atop a HomePod speaker, somewhat like Google's Next Hub Max. That project has yet to materialize, and given the complexities involved with robotics projects, it could take a while before Apple's ambitious personal robotics ideas bear fruit.

Of course, given Apple's love for weaving all its hardware around a gated service ecosystem, it's unlikely that the company will make something like the Amagami Ham Ham nibbling robot toy or Sony's Aibo robot dog. Moreover, the whole robotics project is very much an idea in flux, which means it could be nixed down the road owing to technical challenges or market potential.