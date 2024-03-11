Apple's Canceled Electric Car Project Wasn't Playing Safe With Design

Apple's reported cancellation of its electric car project has been met with mixed reception in the industry, with some fans expressing disappointment over what could've been. Elon Musk, chief of Tesla, quipped that "the natural state of a car company is dead." But it appears that Apple's planned EV underwent multiple ambitious design changes, one that aimed at blending retrofuturistic looks with functional modernity. According to Bloomberg, one of the proposals was inspired by the Canoo Lifestyle cargo minivan, with an all-white exterior, glass sunroof, and black windows with an adjustable tint. The latter is not exactly a novel innovation, as it has appeared on everything from concept phones to the cool new McLaren Artura Spider.

Another interesting touch was that the car offered an identical front and rear profile. Back in 2020, Amazon-owned Zoox also revealed its self-driving robotaxi with a standout bi-directional movement system. Technically, it forfeits the concept of front or rear seating. The Cruise Origin, whose fate currently hangs by a thin thread, is another robotaxi that favors bidirectional ride engineering with looks to match.

But the most ambitious aspect of Apple's EV was a Level 5 self-driving system. According to SAE, Level 5 autonomy means no input is required from the person in the driver's seat and the car can move around in all environments on its own. For perspective, Tesla's advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) sits at Level 2, while Mercedes-Benz's Drive Pilot tech has been certified for Level 3, tagging alongside a bunch of practical concerns.