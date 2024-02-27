Apple's Long-Rumored Electric Car Is Reportedly Dead

Apple may have shattered dreams of a few Apple fans awaiting the launch of the tech giant's first-ever electric car. The company's long-rumored electric car project — internally known as "Project Titan" — is reportedly dead after Apple decided to pull the plug on the project.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who cites an unnamed source; Apple's Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams (along with Kevin Lynch, vice president in charge of the company's EV efforts) conveyed this development on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, to more than 2000 Apple employees directly involved with Project Titan.

The Bloomberg report also indicates that this development could result in Apple winding down several positions, leading to layoffs — the first for Apple since a series of layoffs hit technology companies starting early in 2023. It is unclear at this time how many jobs would be directly affected by this development.

Most Apple employees working on Project Titan are part of Apple's "Special Projects Group," and several of them are reportedly going to be integrated into the company's artificial intelligence (AI) division, which has lately become an important area of focus for Apple, given all the recent advancements in the generative AI space.