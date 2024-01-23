The Wait For Apple's Long-Rumored Electric Car May Have Just Gotten Longer

Apple's highly-anticipated self-driving car project has hit yet another delay, and this time, the company is reportedly moving ahead with some compromises.

According to Bloomberg, Apple was initially targeting a Level 4 autonomous driving system for its electric car, and had set internal targets for a 2026 launch. Now, the company has pared down those expectations to a Level 2+ tech that falls more in line with what Tesla offers. Moreover, the tentative deadline for the car's debut has also been supposedly moved to 2028.

Apparently, members of Apple's team are seeing it more as a "me-too product," with Tesla cars serving as the development template. That's a critical downgrade, but not surprising given the current regulatory state of driver assistance tech and automation systems. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, which cites guidelines offered by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Level 4 vehicle automation means a "car can drive itself without a human driver."

SAE International also defines Level 4 as the point where a car doesn't require a person to take over driving. Notably, Apple was targeting Level 5 autonomy at one point, too. However, supply chain complexities and a string of departures at the summit of the "Project Titan" development derailed the progress of the secretive project.

In the meanwhile, rivals in the consumer electronics industry such as Xiaomi, Sony, Meizu, and Geely have showcased their respective electric cars ahead of the impending market release starting in 2024.