5 Companies Working On Humanoid Robots

Humanoid robots are joining space travel, self-driving cars, and virtual assistants as '90s tech wishes that have come true. The concept has been sci-fi fodder for decades — as far back as 1927, in the silent film Metropolis. Hollywood has reflected the culture's fascination with the idea of robots engineered with human attributes. In fact, entire franchises have been created around them — think "Terminator," "Blade Runner," and "Westworld."

However, the idea did not remain trapped in film. In 1939, at New York's World Fair, engineers from Westinghouse Electric Corporation introduced the first working humanoid robot, Elektro. The nearly 7-foot-tall machine could move and talk, although with a vocabulary of only 700 words. It could also perform fun tricks like blowing balloons and smoking cigarettes.

Now, in the 2020s, companies are reporting progress in developing more advanced humanoid robots and we're seeing the potential for some impressive use cases, from menial jobs and medical research to space exploration. These prospects might be more aspirational than anything else, but a future aided by advanced robots is still an exciting — if slightly terrifying — one. Here are some of the companies that are making it happen.