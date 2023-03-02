Figure 01 Humanoid Robot Promises To Bolster An Aging Workforce

The first glimpse the public got of Tesla's "Optimus" wasn't a robot at all — it was a digital render and a human in a robot suit. However, Tesla did eventually demonstrate they were actually working on a workhorse robot at last year's AI day. A test model built with third-party parts even wandered on stage and waved at everyone. An early version of the actual Optimus turned up and gave everyone a wave, too — though it had to be wheeled out on a trolley.

Fast forward to this week, and Optimus again turned up during Tesla's Investor Day 2023. The robot did not appear on stage, but a short video was played which showed Optimus picking up a robot arm and walking a short distance with it. Another Optimus was shown using tools too. It's not clear exactly how accurately the video displays Tesla's progress, but there's a lot of talk surrounding humanoid robots and their role in the workforce lately.

Elon Musk's Tesla has grabbed most of the headlines after making steady progress with Optimus, and now another company has emerged that seems to be developing a very similar product. Figure, a robotics startup claiming to have over a century's worth of experience on its 42-person team, has "emerged from stealth" with a possible contender to Optimus. "Figure 01" has a similar design, is being created to fit a similar purpose, and has similar specifications to Tesla's effort.