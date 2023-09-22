The Science Behind Uncanny Valley: What Makes Robots Seem So Eerie?

On the surface, creating humanoid robots makes a lot of sense. After all, we look at ourselves so much that interacting with something that has a similar appearance should be easier to accept into our lives. However, years of development in the humanoid robotics space have taught us otherwise. With its own form of evolutionary intelligence, the human mind can't be fooled so easily. Hidden in the tiny details of our interactions with another is the secret sauce of what it means to be human, a sort of recognition that we are interacting with another person.

Whether it's thoughtful pauses, just the right amount of eye contact, or a reasonable quantity of blinking per minute, these little nuances create the space wherein human intimacy and connection can happen. Or, it can signal that something isn't quite right and that you should be wary of whoever (or whatever) is in front of you. For many of us, this inexplicably unnerving experience isn't just instinctive but also instantaneous.

These days, the race to create humanoid robotics is still underway, with some examples ranging from slightly uncomfortable to even downright terrifying. Referred to as "uncanny valley," this hypothesis states that things that look like us (but aren't) can trigger a very primal feeling of discomfort and fear.