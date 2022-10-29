Vyommitra Is The Humanoid Robot India Is Sending To Space

Undeterred, ISRO began preparing for another shot at the Moon's south pole with Chandrayaan-3, but as part of a broader mission with bigger goals. The Gaganyaan project is India's primary mission to finally get its astronauts into outer space. In 2020, ISRO revealed that while Chandrayaan-3 would be unmanned, it would include something ... not quite human.

Enter Vyommitra ("vyoma" means space in Hindi, "mitra" means friend), a female-looking humanoid robot that will "pilot" Chandrayaan-3 when it launches. By using Vyommitra in place of an actual person, ISRO means to test out the suitability of a spacecraft that future real human Vyomanuats (Indian astronauts) will encounter. Vyommitra has an upper torso complete with moveable head, face, lips, arms, hands, and fingers, but no lower body. She can perform life support operations, mimic crew activities, talk with astronauts (in two different languages), and even answer questions as if it were a fellow crew member. The ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU) designed and created the robot while ISRO worked on Vyommitra's fingers.

Recently, "The Hindu" reported that artificial intelligence had successfully been merged with the body so that it could actually understand what was being displayed on the vehicle's control panels, flip switches accordingly, and talk directly to ISRO ground control. "It has a certain level of intelligence. What we intend is that it should operate and read the display panels and communicate back to us using its own voice," said IISU director Sam Dayala Dev.

Chandrayaan-3 was initially scheduled for a December 2020 launch, but like many space flights, it has been repeatedly scrapped and rescheduled. The latest information states that Chandrayaan-3, with Vyommitra aboard, will launch in August 2023.