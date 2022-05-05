What Would Really Happen If The Moon Disappeared

The glow from a full moon casts the perfect ambiance on a romantic dinner or an evening stroll along the beach. Ancient people used the moon as a clock and a calendar (via Science News). The fifth-century Greek philosopher Anaxagoras was arrested and exiled for positing the theory that the moon was actually an object and not a god. In the 13th century, famed English philosopher and Franciscan friar Roger Bacon thought the moon's rays caused the Earth's seas to evaporate (via Medievalists).

While it's always been a focus of our attention, the moon is usually taken for granted. It's been up there for billions of years, so we're as accustomed to seeing it as clouds, trees, or oceans. In fact, in 2020, planetary geophysicists from the German Aerospace Center and the University of Münster came up with a new calculation for the formation of Earth's satellite at 4.425 billion years ago (via Phys).

The moon is an average of 238,855 miles away and is the closest celestial object to our own planet. With a diameter of approximately 2,159 miles, it's about a quarter the size of Earth. That 1:4 ratio is more significant than any other in our solar system, as noted by Space, so the Earth's moon significantly impacts its planetary partner. But what would happen if the moon suddenly vanished?