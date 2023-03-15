Robots Are Good For Mental Health Guidance, Especially If They Look Cute

The use of robots and AI in the field of mental health has spurred significant research, and some promising results have come out in the past few years. There's already research indicating that customized machine learning models are efficacious at predicting risks of self-harm, and a study published in PNAS found that AI algorithms can help identify cues of depression. Now, fresh research from the University of Cambridge says well-being sessions conducted using robots in a workplace can prove to be more effective if the robots' design is playful.

The team deployed two robots with identical voices, training material, and facial expressions, but the test subjects felt more connected and at ease with the robot shaped like a toy instead of the one with humanoid characteristics. The team reasons that since the toy-like robot appears to be simpler, participants may have had lower expectations of it compared to what they've seen in popular culture, and hence, found this robot easier to talk to and engage with. On the flip side, the researchers say that the participants may have had higher expectations from the humanoid robot that it wasn't able to meet, leading to lower scores.