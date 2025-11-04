This Highly-Rated Biometric Gun Safe With Fingerprint Unlock Costs Less Than $100 On Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Aside from knowing how to use it responsibly, an important aspect of being a gun owner is being aware of safe ways to store it. After all, you don't want it in the wrong hands, whether it's intruders or children. Because of this, different states may have varying requirements on safe firearm storage. So, if it's something that you think could give you added peace of mind, you may want to invest in a good gun safe, like the BILLCONCH Gun Safe.

A popular and highly praised model, BILLCONCH's Gun Safe offers biometric fingerprint unlocking for up to 40 fingerprints. For added flexibility, it has three unlocking mechanisms: fingerprint, pin code, and physical key. For its large variant, it is available in three different colors (black, burgundy red, and antique bronze). Retailing for just under $70, BILLCONCH shares that it can safely store up to two guns or one gun with additional magazines or bullets. Measuring 10 inches by 2.75 inches, its longest side is just under the length of a typical US Letter Size paper.

On the other hand, you can get its super large model in black for $89.98 which measures 12 inches by 3.2 inches. As for this bigger model, it's rated to hold up to 3 standard sized pistols. Depending on your preference, its portable design can mounted freestanding or tabletop. While it's not exactly water resistant, it does have a carbon steel shell and added soft foam interiors. Plus, an LED interior light for visibility.