This Highly-Rated Biometric Gun Safe With Fingerprint Unlock Costs Less Than $100 On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Aside from knowing how to use it responsibly, an important aspect of being a gun owner is being aware of safe ways to store it. After all, you don't want it in the wrong hands, whether it's intruders or children. Because of this, different states may have varying requirements on safe firearm storage. So, if it's something that you think could give you added peace of mind, you may want to invest in a good gun safe, like the BILLCONCH Gun Safe.
A popular and highly praised model, BILLCONCH's Gun Safe offers biometric fingerprint unlocking for up to 40 fingerprints. For added flexibility, it has three unlocking mechanisms: fingerprint, pin code, and physical key. For its large variant, it is available in three different colors (black, burgundy red, and antique bronze). Retailing for just under $70, BILLCONCH shares that it can safely store up to two guns or one gun with additional magazines or bullets. Measuring 10 inches by 2.75 inches, its longest side is just under the length of a typical US Letter Size paper.
On the other hand, you can get its super large model in black for $89.98 which measures 12 inches by 3.2 inches. As for this bigger model, it's rated to hold up to 3 standard sized pistols. Depending on your preference, its portable design can mounted freestanding or tabletop. While it's not exactly water resistant, it does have a carbon steel shell and added soft foam interiors. Plus, an LED interior light for visibility.
What do users have to say about the BILLCONCH Gun Safe?
On Amazon, BILLCONCH's Gun Safe holds an average rating of 4.7 stars from more than 4,500+ customers. Not to mention, 94% of buyers have also rated it at least 4 stars. As of writing, it's listed as the #1 Best Seller under the Amazon Gun Safe category. In addition, Amazon mentions that this particular item doesn't get many returns. Among positive reviews, some common feedback includes how it's easy to set up and that it works smoothly. One person even mentioned that its fingerprint feature unlocks faster than their smart phone. A lot of people also like that you can put it on silent mode, which can mean some added protection in a crisis. They also note that its measurement is accurate, which can help you decide if it fits your specific gun plus things like magazines and other small valuables. As a fun fact, one user shared that it can fit perfectly inside a spare tire, wherein they mentioned it was a good place to hide inside their vehicle (if necessary).
Although, this doesn't mean it's a perfect product. Some people did mention that they thought it would benefit from a cable lock for some added security, which similar models offer. Additionally, it's important to note that it might not be the best option if you're looking for something fire-safe. And of course, the fact that it still uses the outdated micro-USB charging system is definitely a little disappointing.
Other highly-rated gun safes on Amazon
If you want something a little more low-key and don't have many firearms, the RPNB Mounted Gun Safe comfortably fits one pistol and can be mounted in tighter areas of your home. Similar to the BILLCONCH, this gun safe also has biometric scanning, backup keys, and passcodes. But the kicker? It can save up to 50 fingerprints. Despite being significantly more compact, it also has a lot of similar features, like silent mode, interior lighting, and low battery warnings. Plus, it even has a lock-down system that gets triggered after 5 wrong attempts. But take note, it doesn't really have a lot of space for other items to share the space.
Alternatively, the ONNAIS Iron SE Biometric Gun Safe is another popular option that can recognize up to 30 fingerprints. With two variants, over 7,900+ Amazon customers have rated these biometric gun safe models collectively with an impressive 4.6 stars on average. For its basic version, you can opt to get it in standard for $59.99, but if you prefer it with a light and emergency power, there's two sizes: standard ($60.99) or large ($85.99). Apart from the biometric fingerprint mechanism, it also has a keypad and physical keys, so you can access it even if it runs out of power. For the standard size, you can expect to fit two handguns, while the large size can fit up to four.